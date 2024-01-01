dog adoption
- lifestyle
These Dogs Wait The Longest In Rescue Centres To Be Adopted
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
- behaviour
Is Your Dog Tricky to Train? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- lifestyle
12 Red Flags You Should Watch Out For in a Dog Breeder
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Get a Dog Breed Because You Saw it in a Film
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
- lifestyle
Can You Identify Dog Breeds Visually?
The truth is breed labels are often wrong
- lifestyle
Is It More Ethical to Adopt a Dog From Overseas Or From the UK?
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
- lifestyle
Getting a Puppy Is a Bigger Commitment Than Marriage, Brits Say
So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?
- lifestyle
Where to Get Help If You’re Struggling to Afford Your Pet
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
- lifestyle
When Is It Too Early to Get a Dog Together?
You’re in love, but is it irresponsible to add four paws to the mix?
- behaviour
Bringing Home A Very Nervous Rescue Dog – A Guide For Anxious Parents
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
- behaviour
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want
- behaviour
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities – Which One is Your Pup?
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
- lifestyle
What to Do When You and Your Partner Want Different Kinds of Dogs
Five couples share how they’ve reached a compromise to find the perfect pup for them
- behaviour
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted
- lifestyle
Can I Register My Dog As a Service Dog?
If you’re considering applying for an assistance dog, or you have a dog that assists you in your daily life, here’s everything you need to know
- behaviour
Top 10 Easiest Dogs to Train
Spoiler: it’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy
- lifestyle
The Greatest Gift You Can Give? Help An Animal in Need
The charities and shelters that need your help this Christmas
- lifestyle
For the Record, How to File Your Dog’s Papers
Don’t trust your dog’s important info to your foggy memory
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Spaying Or Neutering Your Dog
A vet’s take on why it’s a smart choice
- lifestyle
8 Questions to Ask Yourself When Choosing a Dog Breed
Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle
- behaviour
10 Signs Your Dog Has Imprinted on You
This has nothing to do with a werewolf named Jacob in a series called Twilight, but here’s what it is all about
- health
When, Exactly, Should You Vaccinate Your Puppy?
If it’s time for their jabs, follow this guide
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a ‘Less Adoptable’ Dog
Why you shouldn’t rule out senior dogs, special-needs pups, bully breeds or tripods
- behaviour
Your Dog Should Do This 30-Day Training Challenge
It’s like your 30-day yoga challenge – except with way more training treats
- lifestyle
How to Introduce Your New Dog to Your Kids
They’ll always remember their first childhood pet – this intro is just the beginning
- lifestyle
How to Puppy-Proof Your Home
Is your home a danger-zone for a new dog? Follow these pro tips
- lifestyle
How to Prepare For an Adoption Home Visit
7 tips for acing your inspection and bringing your new pup home
- lifestyle
You’ve Adopted a Dog From a Hoarding Case. Now What?
Hundreds of dogs are rescued from hoarding situations every year. Here’s what their adopters should know, according to animal welfare experts
- lifestyle
What to Do When Your Partner Doesn’t Want a Dog
Persuasive strategies to convince your partner they do want a dog
- behaviour
How to Properly Introduce Two Pups
There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts
- behaviour
What to Expect At Puppy Socialisation Classes
A dog behaviourist schools us on why puppy classes are more about socialising than getting straight As
- lifestyle
Working Pet Parent? Doggie Daycare to the Rescue!
Find one they love, but not so much they won’t want to come home
- lifestyle
Making a Move? Here’s How to Help Your Dog Adjust to Your New Home
Your dog hates moving, too. This dog trainer’s tips will make it easier on everyone
- lifestyle
The Pros & Cons of Adding a Second Pet to the Family
Double trouble or double the fun? Dog trainer Lindsay Hamrick weighs in
- health
Do Hypoallergenic Dogs Really Exist?
Vet Dr Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds
- behaviour
Singleton Puppy Syndrome: One Puppy Litter
One doesn’t have to be the loneliest number when it comes to your dog
- behaviour
Does Your Dog Have Littermate Syndrome?
If you adopted puppy siblings – and they fight nonstop – you could be dealing with littermate syndrome. Here’s everything you need to know
- behaviour
Your New Dog is Scared of You. Now What?
Five ways to warm a skittish dog to you
- behaviour
The Go-To Training Schedule For Your Puppy
Your puppy training schedule, from eight weeks to six months. Let’s do this
- lifestyle
New Puppy Driving You Nuts? Here’s How to Deal With It
The beginning of puppy parenthood can be rough, but it does get better – especially when you implement this advice
- lifestyle
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so tick these boxes before you sign on the dotted line
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff
- lifestyle
From Goldendoodles to Puggles – the Truth About ‘Designer Dogs’
Do your research. Know your facts
- lifestyle
Chopping It Up With Wellness Guru Jasmine Hemsley, Julie, Arji & Mr Bims
“They gather around when they see us setting up a sound bath – they can sense a calming energy and want chill-out time with us”
- behaviour
How to Help an Anxious Dog Conquer Their Fears
Six animal behaviourists share pro tips for boosting the confidence of a fearful dog
