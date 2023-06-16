behavioural issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behaviour and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why

Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all

And should you be worried?

When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind

Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car

Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans

Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?

behaviour How to Find the Right Trainer, No Matter What Your Dog’s Been Through With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…

behaviour Bringing Home A Very Nervous Rescue Dog – A Guide For Anxious Parents At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?

behaviour How to Tackle Common ‘Pandemic Puppy’ Issues Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected

behaviour AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities – Which One is Your Pup? A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal

behaviour Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear Free Training Can Help The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets