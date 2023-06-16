It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
behavioural issues
Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behaviour and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
It’s the key to a happy cat
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call
Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car
When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind
And should you be worried?
With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets
Why Do Dogs Eat Poo?
What to do when your dog has questionable tastes
From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog
Is ‘Orange Cat Behaviour’ Real?
Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in
Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu
You might already have a good idea of what your dog likes, but it‘s not always that straightforward
Two trainers advocate against using these devices – here’s why
There’s more to it than you might think