Behavioural Issues · The Wildest

Skip to main content

behaviour

behavioural issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behaviour and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

picture of pit bull with cropped ears and bandages

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

cat coming out of litter box

A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat

illustration of multi-colored dogs

It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all

A woman wearing a knit sweater holding a dog close on the floor of her bedroom.

Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

A cat sitting on a shelf with glassware.

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why

Cat being affectionate towards woman with tattoos

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat

Photo of a young woman working on her laptop from her home, while her dog is waiting for her to finish - so they can play and cuddle.

You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call

Young woman holding her large dog in her arms outdoors.

Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?

black and white Corgi puppy eating out of a yellow dog bowl

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans

woman holding tabby kitten smiles at man holding tabby cat

Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house

A blonde woman wearing a longsleeved green jumper and sneakers sitting in the open trunk of a SUV car with her arm around her Golden Retriever dog sitting next to her

Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car

A Golden Doodle puppy chewing on a bully stick while laying on a bright colored pillow on a black couch

When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind

Dog holding a toy and looking up at their owner

And should you be worried?

kneeling woman with braids training her golden retriever

With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start… 

a nervous dog sits on a sofa

At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done? 

Golden retriever puppy chewing and pulling on lead as pet parent tries to walk them

Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected

Man holds his fluffy white dog outside.

A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal

Female dog trainer raising a treat above a beagle dog's head

The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets

Labrador retriever licking their lips

What to do when your dog has questionable tastes

friendly looking xl bully smiling over fence wearing pink and black sweater/harness

From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog

A cute orange tabby kitten playing with feathers.

Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in

Labrador sitting in the grass coughing

Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu

You might already have a good idea of what your dog likes, but it‘s not always that straightforward

Dog Barking In Nature Next To Its Owner.

Two trainers advocate against using these devices – here’s why

Male and female cat lying side by side.

There’s more to it than you might think

More in Behaviour

anxiety & separation anxietybehaviour & body languagebasic obedience & training