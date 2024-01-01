summer
- lifestyle
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
- health
How to Prevent and Treat Ticks On Cats
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
- nutrition
8 Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables You Can Share With Your Dog
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, hun!
- health
Relief for Your Dog: Discover Effective Solutions for Their Seasonal Allergies
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it
- lifestyle
8 Pet-Safe Plants Your Cat Can Veg Out On
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These ones will do them no harm
- health
What is Leptospirosis?
Everything you need to know about the potentially deadly disease
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Make Your Back Garden a Canine Paradise
Paddling pools aren’t just for kids
- health
Adventure Dogs Need a Tick Tornado
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think
- health
What’s Up With My Cat’s Skin?
Everything you need to know about cat allergies, according to three veterinary dermatologists
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Gets Stung By a Bee
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the vet
- shopping
The Best Dog Beds Recommended by Experts
They might prefer to sleep with us, but these trainer-recommended dog beds are the next best thing
- shopping
The Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your copilot, from pet seatbelts to dog goggles
- shopping
Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments For Cats
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer
- shopping
6 Best Dog Earmuffs to Protect Your Pup From Loud Noises
Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds such as loud fireworks
- lifestyle
The Dirt on Dog-Proofing Your Garden
Ten steps to a safe outdoor space – landscaper not required
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Strawberries?
In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup
- health
What to Know About That Hot Spot on Your Dog
Unfortunately, we're talking about a ‘summer sore’, not a trendy east London nightclub
- shopping
Your Commute Is About to Get Infinitely Cuter With These Dog City Carriers
The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet – and dog – around town
- health
You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to grass seeds
- health
Did Your Cat Just Sneeze Like a Human? Here’s Why
Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern
- health
5 of the Best Ways to Solve Your Dog’s Allergies
Here’s what works (and what doesn’t)
- health
Is My Cat... Panting?
“Cats don’t pant to cool off like dogs do.” Unless your pet is catching their breath after doing the zoomies, Dr Gary Weitzman says panting could be cause for concern
- lifestyle
Tips on Dog-Safe Gardening
Garden organically, for the sake of both the planet and your dogs
- lifestyle
Garden Variety: Plants Safe For Our Pups
Boutique New York nursery The Sill gives us the dirt on dog-friendly plants
- health
Let’s Talk About Lyme Disease
We asked a vet for tips on how to prevent the tick-borne Lyme disease
- shopping
The Pupsicle Will Soothe Puppies Who Need to (Literally) Chill
Woof’s innovative fillable design will help dogs de-stress – and save you money
- shopping
Keep Your Dog Dry With These Stylish Raincoats
Where function meets fashion
- shopping
The Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments For Dogs
Because an infestation is the last thing your pup – and your home – needs
- shopping
5 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat
The best paw balms, based on vets’ recommendations
- health
Advantage vs Advantix: Not the Same Thing
Don’t make this dangerous mistake when picking out flea prevention products
- health
5 Myths About Ticks
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know
- nutrition
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? A Guide to Feline Dietary Choices
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats
- behaviour
Noise Sensitivity and Pain in Dogs
Research finds why dogs may suddenly become super-sensitive to sounds
- lifestyle
What Are the Dog Days of Summer?
It does have something to do with dogs, believe it or not
- health
Home Remedies for Getting Rid of Fleas on Dogs – Naturally
How to stop your home from becoming a flea circus
- health
Heat–Stroke in Dogs: Signs, Treatment & Prevention Expert Advice
How to take precautions for your pup when temperatures rise
- health
Giardia In Dogs: Signs, Symptoms and Treatment of This Summer Parasite
If your dog drinks from puddles or splashes around in streams, read this
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe At the Beach
Five tips to help your pup have fun in the sun – safely
- health
What to Do if Your Cat Gets Stung By a Bee
It’s not always as simple as scraping out the stinger. Find out everything you need to know
- health
Scared Stiff: How to Spot Tetanus in Dogs
Dogs can get tetanus, too – and not just from rusty nails
- behaviour
Why Do Dogs Eat Grass?
When to worry about your pup’s grass consumption (and when it’s not a problem)
- lifestyle
How to Take Your Dog on a Bike Ride
So they can feel the wind in their fur
- health
Snail Bait Poisoning in Dogs: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention
It may protect your plants, but at what cost? A veterinarian explains how this toxin may keep your garden safe – but it’s extremely toxic to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know
- lifestyle
Dog Walking 101: How Often You Should Walk Your Dog
Your dog may need more exercise than you think, according to three pet experts
