Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other emergency care advice to help in a pinch.

Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years

Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E

lifestyle How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog? We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

lifestyle How Much Does A Cat Cost? Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved

health Giving Your Cat Eye Drops is Easy. For the Most Part... Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication

health Pet Blood Donation: How Your Dog or Cat Can Become a Lifesaving Hero Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help

health How to Tell If Your Dog is Sick Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet