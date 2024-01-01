Emergencies & First Aid

Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E
Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other emergency care advice to help in a pinch.
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet
Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely
Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell
Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself
Why Is My Cat Coughing?
You thought it was a hairball, but nothing’s coming up
The emotional road to recovery can be a long one. Here’s what you can do
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
Trust me, I’m a vet
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the vet
Here’s when you should worry if your cat is throwing up
Don’t freak out. Emergency room veterinarian Dr Shea Cox will walk you through what to do
The goo in that green-and-orange bottle can cause serious harm – get your dog to the vet ASAP
Why Do Dogs Sneeze?
And what can I (or should I) do when my dog keeps sneezing?
Is My Cat... Panting?
“Cats don’t pant to cool off like dogs do.” Unless your pet is catching their breath after doing the zoomies, Dr Gary Weitzman says panting could be cause for concern
A vet explains why the weather isn’t always to blame
And how to help them feel better fast
It’s not always an emergency – but it could be
When it’s no big deal and when you should worry