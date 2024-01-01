Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
life with pets
Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments in life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants… and how much it all costs.
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
Dogs Make Great Exercise Partners
Helpful tips on staying in shape with your dog
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
£2,000 at the vet‘s for a blade of grass stuck up the nose
Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all
Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood
We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
Does Your Cat Recognise Your Voice?
Or are they just ignoring you...