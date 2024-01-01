Life with Pets · The Wildest

lifestyle

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments in life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants… and how much it all costs.

Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?

a man smiles at a fluffy white dog in a pet food store

Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need

A woman sitting on her patio with her Irish Setter dog on the grass in front of her.

Green fingers at the ready...

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

A woman wearing colorful activewear running on the beach with her dog.

Helpful tips on staying in shape with your dog

Valentin Pujadas illustration

This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support

a small brown kitten is bottle fed

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer



a picture of an Alaskan Malamute with its paws up on a cage door

They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love

Green fingers at the ready

Two women and an Australian Shepherd dog sat a picnic table with coffee cups, orange juice and pastries.

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

picture of pit bull with cropped ears and bandages

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

woman hugging two cats with money in the background

£2,000 at the vet‘s for a blade of grass stuck up the nose

a man holds a kitten while a woman scans it for microchip

Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine

A couple sitting on the sofa with their dog watching TV with a table of drinks, burgers and fries in front of them.

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

cat coming out of litter box

A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat

illustration of multi-colored dogs

It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all

A cute brown dog laying on a cushion looking sad or tired.

Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood

A cross-eyed white cat with their tongue hanging out, sat inside a cardboard box.

We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things

An orange cat walking on a yellow cat exercise wheel.

We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

Newfoundland dog in the arms its owner

How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)

A kitten and a puppy laying on the floor looking at each other.

There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds

Young woman sitting with her pet dog and using laptop at home.
a woman with curly hair smiles down at her daschund

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

a woman hugging her cat with blonde hair

Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved

A woman wearing glasses lying on the floor in front of her Macbook and stroking her cat.

Or are they just ignoring you...

