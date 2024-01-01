How pet parents keep their cool
The Feline Five Is a Personality Test That Could Actually Be Useful
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
Cat Parents! Here’s Your One Month Reminder to Avoid £500 Fine
Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine
Astrology-Inspired Cat Names For Your Celestial Kitty
We see a new cat in your future. Here’s what you should name them
Latest
The Surprising Reason Your Cat Can’t Get Enough Of Boxes (And Other Household Objects)
We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things
People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Annoyed, New Study Says
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not
What to Do When Your Cat Refuses to Use the Litter Box
A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat
Wildly Popular
Health
Does Your Cat Need a Gym?
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
Toxoplasmosis in Cats Can Be a Big Deal
Scoop cat poo early and often – and keep their poo away from your garden
How to Treat Intestinal Blockages in Cats
If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it
Nutrition
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? A Guide to Feline Dietary Choices
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats
Can Cats Eat Strawberries?
Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat
Behaviour
Does Your Cat Recognise Your Voice?
Or are they just ignoring you...
Why It’s Time to Stop Using a Spray Bottle to ‘Train’ Your Cat
And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter
How High Can Cats Jump?
Seriously, your kitty’s a little Olympian
Lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
More Men Are Adopting Cats
A report shows that man has a new best friend
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK