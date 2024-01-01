How pet parents keep their cool · The Wildest

How pet parents keep their cool

Cat being affectionate towards woman with tattoos
behaviour

The Feline Five Is a Personality Test That Could Actually Be Useful

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

a man holds a kitten while a woman scans it for microchip
lifestyle

Cat Parents! Here’s Your One Month Reminder to Avoid £500 Fine

Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine

cat stares up at the stars in the night sky
lifestyle

Astrology-Inspired Cat Names For Your Celestial Kitty

We see a new cat in your future. Here’s what you should name them

Latest

A cross-eyed white cat with their tongue hanging out, sat inside a cardboard box.
behaviour

The Surprising Reason Your Cat Can’t Get Enough Of Boxes (And Other Household Objects)

We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things

Woman trying to hug a grumpy orange cat.
behaviour

People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Annoyed, New Study Says

We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not

cat coming out of litter box
behaviour

What to Do When Your Cat Refuses to Use the Litter Box

A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat

Wildly Popular

Health

An orange cat walking on a yellow cat exercise wheel.
health

Does Your Cat Need a Gym?

We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding

Woman gardener with cat in garden.
health

Toxoplasmosis in Cats Can Be a Big Deal

Scoop cat poo early and often – and keep their poo away from your garden

Beautiful playful tabby cat lying on the living room floor, playing with a ball of string.
health

How to Treat Intestinal Blockages in Cats

If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it

Nutrition

Cat sniffing a piece of chocolate cake.
nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

Can Cats Eat Chocolate?

The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties

White kitten with tongue out next to slices of watermelon
nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? A Guide to Feline Dietary Choices

Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats

Grey cat eats a strawberry
nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

Can Cats Eat Strawberries?

Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat

Behaviour

A woman wearing glasses lying on the floor in front of her Macbook and stroking her cat.
behaviour

Does Your Cat Recognise Your Voice?

Or are they just ignoring you...

Maine coon cat gnaws spray bottle with water laying on sofa.
behaviour

Why It’s Time to Stop Using a Spray Bottle to ‘Train’ Your Cat

And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter

Black cat jumping from the table to the closet.
behaviour

How High Can Cats Jump?

Seriously, your kitty’s a little Olympian

Lifestyle

A couple sitting on the sofa with their dog watching TV with a table of drinks, burgers and fries in front of them.
lifestyle

Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

A man sitting at his kitchen table using a laptop with a black and white cat on his lap.
lifestyle

More Men Are Adopting Cats

A report shows that man has a new best friend

man with ginger hair and beard, wearing a blue T-shirt lying down and looking at his black dog in his arms
lifestyle

What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?

Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK