holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

health 6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

health What Are Cat Pheromones and How Do They Work? Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs

health 10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life

shopping 5 Best Cat Probiotics Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet

health 5 Holistic Treatments for Epilepsy in Dogs Watching your pet suffer a seizure can make you feel helpless. We asked three veterinarians to weigh in on natural remedies that show promise