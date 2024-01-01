Holistic Vet Care · The Wildest

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

A dog sniffing a mushroom out of a hand.

Mushrooms are great immune-boosters

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

Red cat with squinted eyes laying in a basket closeup

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

Two tabby cats in embrace lying in cushion.

Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs

Young caucasian cheerful blonde girl sitting and hugging her lovely cocker spaniel dog in cafe.

Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life

A cat licking yogurt from a spoon.

Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet

Redhaired woman holding her Rhodesian ridgeback dog

Watching your pet suffer a seizure can make you feel helpless. We asked three veterinarians to weigh in on natural remedies that show promise

Woman with arm tattoos and wearing a black t-shirt stretching out the back legs of a Shiba Inu dog laying on a dark green mat

Help your dog stay fit and flexible with these stretch techniques by a certified pet strength and conditioning specialist

Older dog playing with ball in a green field

Tips for treating achy joints – from medications to massages

a brown dog sleeps on a gray couch, surrounded by white pillows

In fact, it chills them out

Pomeranian stands in front of a yellow bowl of homemade probiotic yogurt

Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts

A dog standing in a lavender field.

A psychologist explains how stimulating scents can influence a dog’s behaviour

