dog products
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods that Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
- lifestyle
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
- lifestyle
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
- shopping
Selena Gomez’s Makeup Brand, Rare Beauty, Just Launched Dog Toys
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
- shopping
The Maxbone x Bridgerton Dog Collection is Here
With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball
- lifestyle
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
- shopping
Inject Some Scandi Style Into Your Pets’ Lives With IKEA’s New Pet Collection
Swedish meatballs: optional
- grooming
Top Grooming Tips From The Crufts Pros
We can only dream of having hair as good as these pups
- shopping
Bright Accessories To Put A Spring In Your Pup’s Step
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
- shopping
HAY Has Launched a Dog Range and Your Daily Walk Just Got More Stylish
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
- shopping
17 Valentine’s Day Gifts For the Canine Love of Your Life
Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them
- health
How to Groom Your Dog at Home: the Complete Guide
Spa days can happen at home
- behaviour
How to Muzzle Train Your Dog
Contrary to common belief, muzzles aren’t solely for aggressive dogs
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent in 2024
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world
- shopping
Sudoku Is the Newest Brain Game for Dogs
They’re only one step away from world domination
- shopping
7 Heated Dog Beds to Keep Your Pup Cosy
Because a snuggly pup is a happy pup
- health
Whistle’s New Smart Collar Is Giving Pets a Voice
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can
- shopping
Turns Out the Grass is Greener on the Inside
Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly
- health
Adventure Dogs Need a Tick Tornado
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think
- health
9 of the Best Dog Grooming Products
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes
- shopping
12 Winter Trappings For the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
- shopping
10 Cute Christmas Jumpers Just For Dogs
Get your pup in the festive spirit
- shopping
The Best Christmas Gifts For Dog Parents
Being a dog parent is hard work, so let’s make it a little easier
- shopping
8 Christmas-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy
- shopping
12 Christmas Presents That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion
- shopping
8 Stress Toys For Dogs That Are Cheaper Than Therapy
The toys that’ll help your pup chill out after a long day of being a dog
- shopping
6 Calming Products That Help My Dog’s Anxiety
Compression vests, interactive toys and pheromone sprays will be game-changers for nervous pups
- lifestyle
Why Your Puppy Needs a Frozen Kong
Two words: endless entertainment
- health
Rawhide Is a Raw Deal
The six dangers of rawhide dog bones
- behaviour
5 Ways to Stop Your Puppy From Ripping Up Their Toys
How to teach your dog to enjoy, not destroy, their toys
- nutrition
Dog Training Treats They Will Sit, Stay – You Name It – For
A behaviourist reveals the most mouth-watering treats for training your pup
- shopping
The Best Dog Beds Recommended by Experts
They might prefer to sleep with us, but these trainer-recommended dog beds are the next best thing
- shopping
A Beauty Editor’s Favourite Shampoos – For Dogs
And yes, gen Z dogs can still rock side parts
- shopping
The Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your copilot, from pet seatbelts to dog goggles
- shopping
6 Best Dog Earmuffs to Protect Your Pup From Loud Noises
Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds such as loud fireworks
- shopping
Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin
- shopping
Your Commute Is About to Get Infinitely Cuter With These Dog City Carriers
The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet – and dog – around town
- behaviour
Tips to Slow Down a Dog Who Eats Too Fast
Eating fast is more than just unsightly – it’s potentially dangerous
- shopping
Strap In: Dog Collars vs Harnesses
Style and safety don’t have to be mutually exclusive
- shopping
Gimme Shelter: The Best Dog Crates
Spend less time searching for your dog’s house than you do on Rightmove looking for yours
- shopping
10 Cult Dog Products All New Pet Parents Need
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it
- health
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard
- shopping
5 Cleaning Products Safe for Pets and the Planet
So fresh and so clean
- shopping
Is Pagerie the World’s Most Luxurious Dog Brand?
Hermès seems to think so
- shopping
The Pupsicle Will Soothe Puppies Who Need to (Literally) Chill
Woof’s innovative fillable design will help dogs de-stress – and save you money
- shopping
11 Tough Toys for Power Chewers
Veterinary behaviourist Dr Valli Parthasarathy recommends the most durable dog toys for destructive players
- shopping
8 ‘TikTok Made Me Buy It’ Pet Must Haves
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies
- shopping
10 Rope Toys Fit For Playful Pups
Two experts on the pros and cons of the classic canine toy
- shopping
9 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On
From handmade ceramics to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs
- shopping
15 Pet-Inspired Christmas Decorations Worth Pride of Place on Your Tree
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year
- shopping
9 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just for Pets
Super-festive options for dogs and cats who deserve a daily Christmas treat
- shopping
Who Doesn't Have a Pair of Crocs? Get Your Dog Some Too
Wagwear’s WagWellies Mojave booties let your pup get in on the comfy lifestyle
- shopping
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products
The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is as good an excuse as any to treat your pet like cat royalty (aka Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin)
- shopping
Keep Your Dog Dry With These Stylish Raincoats
Where function meets fashion
- shopping
9 Dental Products to Keep Your Dog’s Teeth Gleaming
The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling
- shopping
7 Dog Food Containers You Didn’t Know You Needed
Because your dog is plotting how to break into their stash
- shopping
The Best Dog Carriers For Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Whether you’re driving across the UK or flying internationally, your pup can comfortably tag along
- shopping
6 Genius Interactive Dog Toys From Nina Ottosson
These puzzle toys are made to help you bond with your pup
- shopping
The Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments For Dogs
Because an infestation is the last thing your pup – and your home – needs
- shopping
6 of the Best Ear Cleaners For Dogs
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching from the comfort of your own home
- shopping
5 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat
The best paw balms, based on vets’ recommendations
- shopping
Why Your Dog Needs a Martingale Collar
It prevents escape, works as a training tool and is recommended by dog rescue workers
- shopping
7 Best Dog Harnesses For When Collars Don’t Cut It
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog – from flat-faced breeds to escape artists
- shopping
Tug-of-War: How to Find the Right Tug Toy for Your Dog
It doesn’t have to be a battle
- health
Advantage vs Advantix: Not the Same Thing
Don’t make this dangerous mistake when picking out flea prevention products
- nutrition
Glucosamine For Dogs: Everything You Need to Know
You may have heard other pup parents praising this supplement. Here’s what a vet has to say
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff
- shopping
Say Goodbye to Hair of the Dog, At Least Until the Morning
Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights
- shopping
7 Poo Bag Holders That Will Save You in Any Dog Walk Emergency
When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the pavement without a plan
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Car
Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they’re safe with this helpful advice
- health
Your Dog Can Absolutely Have Catnip
In fact, it chills them out
- shopping
7 Hands-Free Dog Leads for Running (or Texting)
Because you never want to drop that flat white
- nutrition
Are Probiotics Actually Something Your Dog Needs?
Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts
- health
Snail Bait Poisoning in Dogs: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention
It may protect your plants, but at what cost? A veterinarian explains how this toxin may keep your garden safe – but it’s extremely toxic to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know
- nutrition
7 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Make Every Meal an Event
Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier