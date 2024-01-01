cat lifestyle
Why You Should Get a Tattoo of Your Pet
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
RSPCA Urges Pet Parents to Neuter Cats Ahead of Kitten Season
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
Eurovision’s Baby Lasagna is All Of Us Leaving Our Cats At Home
Meow back, dammit
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
We Earn £120k, Here’s How Much We Spend On Our Cats In a Month
£2,000 at the vet‘s for a blade of grass stuck up the nose
Cat Parents! Here’s Your One Month Reminder to Avoid £500 Fine
Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
Astrology-Inspired Cat Names For Your Celestial Kitty
We see a new cat in your future. Here’s what you should name them
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
The Surprising Reason Your Cat Can’t Get Enough Of Boxes (And Other Household Objects)
We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things
How to Prevent and Treat Ticks On Cats
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
Does Your Cat Need a Gym?
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
Why You Should Not Declaw Your Cat
A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke
The Pet Abduction Bill Is One Step Closer to Becoming Law
Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
Does Your Cat Recognise Your Voice?
Or are they just ignoring you...
5 Ways to Care For Your Senior Cat
From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC
The Feline Five Is a Personality Test That Could Actually Be Useful
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
Why You Should Spay or Neuter Your Cat
A cautionary tale about a cat in heat
How to Put a Cat Flap In Your Rented Home
Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
Microchip Cat Flaps: Unlocking the Secrets
Give your cat a key to the outside world
Does My Pet Need a Passport?
Don’t start packing those treats just yet...
Why It’s Time to Stop Using a Spray Bottle to ‘Train’ Your Cat
And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter
Can Cats See Ghosts?
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Annoyed, New Study Says
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not
Pet Parent Guilt Is Very Real – Here’s How to Stop Feeling So Bad About It
It’s a super-common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy
How Cat Tracking Made Me A Better Pet Parent
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
Get Your Impulsive Puppy Energy Ready – It’s Aries Season
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month
8 Myths About Your Kitten – Busted By a Behaviourist
Forget everything you think you know...
Inject Some Scandi Style Into Your Pets’ Lives With IKEA’s New Pet Collection
Swedish meatballs: optional
How to Move House With Your Cat
Who is more stressed, you or your feline?
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviourist Karen London on how ‘springing forward’ causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too
Cat-Safe Easter Eggs to Treat Your Kitty
Why should humans have all the Easter fun? This year there’s more choice of treats for your cat than ever
Has a Cat Wandered Into Your Life? It Could Be the Cat Distribution System
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat – is that really a thing?
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience
How to Introduce Your Adult Cat to a New Kitten
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
Cats and Foxes: Friend or Foe?
A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats
Where to Get Help If You’re Struggling to Afford Your Pet
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
What Happens When the Love of Your Life Is Allergic to the Other Love of Your Life?
You don’t have to choose between your SO and your dog or cat – but here’s what may need to happen
What to Do When Your Partner Isn’t Pulling Their Weight With Your Pet
So you don’t have to be annoyed anymore
Cocktails for Your Cat?
The glamorous (non-alcoholic) way to keep your cat hydrated
Is It Safe to Have an Outdoor Cat in the UK?
Free-roaming felines are much more common here than in other parts of the world – we uncover the reasons why
Grab Your Pet and Cue the Waterworks – It’s Pisces Season
Cry into their fur until notable birthday girl Rihanna releases a new album
Do Dogs and Cats Recognise Themselves in the Mirror?
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the cutest of them all?
Litter Robot: Will My Cat Use an Automatic Litter Box?
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with... multiple hitches
Nature vs Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behaviour?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality
How Anthropomorphisation Makes You a Better Pet Parent
What are the benefits of our pets’ human personalities? Psychotherapists and animal behaviourists weigh in
10 Common Cat Myths (That Are Actually False)
Peel back the layers of mystery to discover the truth about our feline friends
What to Know Before Checking Your Cat into a Cattery
Prepare your kitty for their staycation
Why Senior Cats Make the Best Roommates
I adopted a couple of seniors because cats, like wine, only get better with age
Why You Should Adopt a ‘Less Adoptable’ Cat
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other
What It’s Like to Be a Hollywood Animal Trainer
“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party”
Can Cats Share a Litter Box?
The better question is should they?
How Do Cat Diffusers Work?
Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill
5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet – Are You Ready?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted
Male vs Female Cats: What Are the Differences?
There’s more to it than you might think