Dog Products · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Dog Shopping

Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you’re after, we have the shopping guide for you.

Numbered circles and assorted pet treats and toys for an advent calendar set on a periwinkle blue snowy background
shopping

9 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just for Pets

Super-festive options for dogs and cats who deserve a daily Christmas treat

Wildly Popular

clothes & accessories

Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute jumper. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the ton, meet the Bridgerton x maxbone Leash Set: a fusion of functionality and sophistication inspired by the Netflix sensation, Bridgerton.

With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball

A small dog wearing a pink and teal bow-tie sits on a peach blanket.

Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too

dog collage: Dachshund wearing heart shaped sunglasses, Lay Lo dog bed, red harness, heart shaped tag, a heart bandana, "lover not a biter" patch

Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them

See More clothes & accessories ArticlesArrow

toys & puzzles

Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favourite toys to interactive puzzles.

A woman sitting on her patio with her Irish Setter dog on the grass in front of her.

Green fingers at the ready...

Rare Beauty is Leapingbunnyprogram certified! We’re celebrating the news with Rare Beauty dog toys, a daily reminder that your four-legged friend is as rare as you are.

Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?

A yellow tiled room with platforms that have dog and cat beds on them. In the foreground is a dog with a yellow fabric bone in their mouth and in the background a cat is climbing on a platform.

Swedish meatballs: optional

See More toys & puzzles ArticlesArrow

food, treats & feeders

Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.

A yellow tiled room with platforms that have dog and cat beds on them. In the foreground is a dog with a yellow fabric bone in their mouth and in the background a cat is climbing on a platform.

Swedish meatballs: optional

German Shepherd with Bunny ears and Easter products around

How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)

Two women walking several dogs in Copenhagen with colourful leads and accessories.

Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab

See More food, treats & feeders ArticlesArrow

health & grooming

Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.

A dog sniffing a mushroom out of a hand.

Mushrooms are great immune-boosters

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

A woman laughing while sitting on a bench with her dog.

Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can

See More health & grooming ArticlesArrow

leads, collars & harnesses

Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish – from dog collars to cat harnesses.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the ton, meet the Bridgerton x maxbone Leash Set: a fusion of functionality and sophistication inspired by the Netflix sensation, Bridgerton.

With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball

A small dog wearing a pink and teal bow-tie sits on a peach blanket.

Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too

Two women walking several dogs in Copenhagen with colourful leads and accessories.

Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab

See More leads, collars & harnesses ArticlesArrow

beds & furniture

The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter tray).

A yellow tiled room with platforms that have dog and cat beds on them. In the foreground is a dog with a yellow fabric bone in their mouth and in the background a cat is climbing on a platform.

Swedish meatballs: optional

A small dog wearing a pink and teal bow-tie sits on a peach blanket.

Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too

Two women walking several dogs in Copenhagen with colourful leads and accessories.

Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab

See More beds & furniture ArticlesArrow

crates, carriers & travel gear

Shop for the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road – from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.

Happy Chihuahua dog running outdoors wearing blue jacket in winter snow

Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season

Dog seat-belted in a car

All the essentials you need to hit the road with your copilot, from pet seatbelts to dog goggles

Uni The Teacup Poodle happily sitting in the Signature Carry All Tote by Maxbone under a tarp outside

The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet – and dog – around town

See More crates, carriers & travel gear ArticlesArrow

art & home

Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and trinkets to pet cams and robo vacs.

Woman with brown hair on hand and knees with yellow cleaning gloves on, cleaning the floor whilst a black Labrador watches on

Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too

Two women walking several dogs in Copenhagen with colourful leads and accessories.

Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab

A woman smiling at her dog while cleaning the kitchen counters with a cloth.

So fresh and so clean

See More art & home ArticlesArrow

Sustainable

Shop sustainably for brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.

A dog sitting on a couch with a sudoku game on the floor.

They’re only one step away from world domination

Bark Potty hero

Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly

woman and dog sit on pet-friendly wood flooring in a chevron pattern

Wise choices make your home healthier for you and your pet

See More Sustainable ArticlesArrow

gift guide

Dog ‘gotcha day? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? The Wildest crew (and some celebs) have picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.

dog collage: Dachshund wearing heart shaped sunglasses, Lay Lo dog bed, red harness, heart shaped tag, a heart bandana, "lover not a biter" patch

Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them

grey whippet in green fluffy jumper on a pink box

Get your pup in the festive spirit

collage by the wildest creative team

No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy

See More gift guide ArticlesArrow

products for pet people

Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).

A small dog wearing a pink and teal bow-tie sits on a peach blanket.

Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too

A Young Woman Rests in the Grass With Pet Poodle Dog.

From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world

Uni The Teacup Poodle happily sitting in the Signature Carry All Tote by Maxbone under a tarp outside

The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet – and dog – around town

See More products for pet people ArticlesArrow