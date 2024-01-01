With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball
Dog Shopping
Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you’re after, we have the shopping guide for you.
9 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just for Pets
Super-festive options for dogs and cats who deserve a daily Christmas treat
Wildly Popular
- behaviour
- behaviour
- health
- health
- health
- behaviour
clothes & accessories
Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute jumper. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them
toys & puzzles
Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favourite toys to interactive puzzles.
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
Swedish meatballs: optional
food, treats & feeders
Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.
Swedish meatballs: optional
How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
health & grooming
Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can
leads, collars & harnesses
Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish – from dog collars to cat harnesses.
With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
beds & furniture
The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter tray).
Swedish meatballs: optional
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
crates, carriers & travel gear
Shop for the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road – from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your copilot, from pet seatbelts to dog goggles
The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet – and dog – around town
art & home
Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and trinkets to pet cams and robo vacs.
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
So fresh and so clean
Sustainable
Shop sustainably for brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.
They’re only one step away from world domination
Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly
Wise choices make your home healthier for you and your pet
gift guide
Dog ‘gotcha day’? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? The Wildest crew (and some celebs) have picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.
Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them
Get your pup in the festive spirit
No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy
products for pet people
Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world
The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet – and dog – around town