clothes & accessories

Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute jumper. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.

Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them

Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too

With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball

shopping 12 Winter Trappings For the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season

shopping 12 Christmas Presents That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion

shopping Is Pagerie the World’s Most Luxurious Dog Brand? Hermès seems to think so

shopping Who Doesn't Have a Pair of Crocs? Get Your Dog Some Too Wagwear’s WagWellies Mojave booties let your pup get in on the comfy lifestyle

shopping Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is as good an excuse as any to treat your pet like cat royalty (aka Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin)