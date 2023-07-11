With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball
clothes & accessories
Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute jumper. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.
Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too
Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion
Hermès seems to think so
Wagwear’s WagWellies Mojave booties let your pup get in on the comfy lifestyle
The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is as good an excuse as any to treat your pet like cat royalty (aka Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin)
Where function meets fashion
When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the pavement without a plan
From dog nappies to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years