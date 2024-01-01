Gift Guide · The Wildest

Dog ‘gotcha day? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? The Wildest crew (and some celebs) have picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.

dog collage: Dachshund wearing heart shaped sunglasses, Lay Lo dog bed, red harness, heart shaped tag, a heart bandana, "lover not a biter" patch

Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them

grey whippet in green fluffy jumper on a pink box

Get your pup in the festive spirit

collage by the wildest creative team

No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy

dog with maxbone sweater, whistle limited edition tool, interactive dog toys, mr. dog bowls, and rope toys

From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion

Five fun holiday ornaments of pets in various costumes hanging from Christmas tree boughs against a sparkly silver background

Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year

Numbered circles and assorted pet treats and toys for an advent calendar set on a periwinkle blue snowy background

Super-festive options for dogs and cats who deserve a daily Christmas treat

