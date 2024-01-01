Beds & Furniture · The Wildest

Skip to main content

shopping

beds & furniture

The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter tray).

A yellow tiled room with platforms that have dog and cat beds on them. In the foreground is a dog with a yellow fabric bone in their mouth and in the background a cat is climbing on a platform.

Swedish meatballs: optional

A small dog wearing a pink and teal bow-tie sits on a peach blanket.

Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too

Two women walking several dogs in Copenhagen with colourful leads and accessories.

Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab

dog with maxbone sweater, whistle limited edition tool, interactive dog toys, mr. dog bowls, and rope toys

From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion

dog in bed

They might prefer to sleep with us, but these trainer-recommended dog beds are the next best thing

Puppy playing with KONG toy

Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it

collage of person and pet products

Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff

Small grey dog lays on beige dog bed.

For those who love a beige moment

From dog nappies to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years

More in Shopping

leads, collars & harnessesgift guideFeaturedSectionsclothes & accessoriestoys & puzzlesfood, treats & feedershealth & groomingcrates, carriers & travel gearart & homeSustainableproducts for pet people