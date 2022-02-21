Health & Grooming · The Wildest

Skip to main content

shopping

health & grooming

Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.

A dog sniffing a mushroom out of a hand.

Mushrooms are great immune-boosters

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

A woman laughing while sitting on a bench with her dog.

Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can

Tick Tornado product by ZenPet on a blue background surrounding by the green tick removal tools in a dynamic design

This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think

A wheaten terrier getting a haircut to remove the hair from over his eyes

Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes

Happy Chihuahua dog running outdoors wearing blue jacket in winter snow

Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season

Greyhound dog lying on top of couch looking out of a window

Compression vests, interactive toys and pheromone sprays will be game-changers for nervous pups

A afghan hound standing in the woods with long silky hair.

And yes, gen Z dogs can still rock side parts

Young woman in checkered shirt putting modern wireless headphones on loyal Great Dane dog against gray wall at home.

Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds such as loud fireworks

Basset Hound sitting in a bright sunny apartment beside a potted palm tree

Boutique New York nursery The Sill gives us the dirt on dog-friendly plants

Puppy playing with KONG toy

Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it

Winterizing your dog's coat - Dog laying in the snow.

Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard

tiktok pet products

When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies

A smiling man with short black hair sitting on the grass outside leaning on his Dalmatian dog who is also smiling showing clean teeth

The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling

A woman in beige overalls a striped shirt and a straw hat, smiling, with her arm around her black dog sitting in the grass on a green hill.

Because an infestation is the last thing your pup – and your home – needs 


bulldog in a collage with grooming products

Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching from the comfort of your own home

A woman sitting in a chair holding a dogs paw in her hand and holding the dogs face in the other hand.

The best paw balms, based on vets recommendations

collage of person and pet products

Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff

a brown dog sleeps on a gray couch, surrounded by white pillows

In fact, it chills them out

From dog nappies to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more

More in Shopping

leads, collars & harnessesgift guideFeaturedSectionsclothes & accessoriestoys & puzzlesfood, treats & feederscrates, carriers & travel gearbeds & furnitureart & homeSustainableproducts for pet people