dog health
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods that Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
- nutrition
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
- health
Pain Management for Canine Arthritis
Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon
- health
Do Small Dogs Have Bigger Dental Issues?
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Pancreatitis in Dogs
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
- nutrition
What to Know When Your Vet Says Your Dog is Overweight
Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do
- lifestyle
How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- health
How to Spot if Your Dog Has Ingested Cannabis as RSPCA Issues Warning
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
- health
Immunotherapy Could Be the Solution For Your Dog’s Allergies
If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
- lifestyle
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
- health
Is Your Usually Upbeat & Silly Dog... Depressed?
Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- lifestyle
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
- health
10 Tips to Give Your Dog a Blissful Vet Visit
Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup
- lifestyle
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
- health
Does My Pet Have Hayfever?
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
- lifestyle
12 Red Flags You Should Watch Out For in a Dog Breeder
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
- lifestyle
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
- behaviour
Why Breed Standards Don’t Work
Breeders, judges and historians talk about breed standards – learn how they’re supposed to work and why they don’t
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, hun!
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing Pet Insurance
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
- health
Pet Blood Donation: How Your Dog or Cat Can Become a Lifesaving Hero
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
- health
5 Ways To Keep Your Pup Safe This Spring
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
- health
Why Do My Dog’s Paws Smell Like Corn Chips?
That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it
- health
Why Do Most Dogs Have Brown Eyes?
Alexa, play “Brown Eyed [Dog]”
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)
- grooming
Enough With The Shedding! How To Stop Your Dog From Getting Hair Everywhere
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
- health
Relief for Your Dog: Discover Effective Solutions for Their Seasonal Allergies
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it
- nutrition
Could Your Dog’s Diet Be Changing Their Behaviour?
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
- health
The Health Problems Faced By Flat-Faced Dog Breeds Like French Bulldogs
Veterinarians must do more to discourage the breeding of animals with conditions known to seriously compromise their welfare
- health
Labs Are Actually Hungrier Than Other Dogs, New Study Finds
Being constantly starving is in their genes
- health
Why Is My Puppy (Adorably) Snoring?
Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
- health
Should I Let My Dog Eat Off My Plate?
What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog is Sick
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet
- lifestyle
Should Your Dog Be There When Your Other Dog Is Put to Sleep?
Three dog behaviourists share insights and advice to help you and your pups navigate this incredibly difficult time
- shopping
HAY Has Launched a Dog Range and Your Daily Walk Just Got More Stylish
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
- health
Certain Dog Breeds Are More Likely to Get Cancer, New Study Finds
It’s actually not the big ones
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pancakes?
Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About Your Dog’s Nutrition
From dry food to homemade food, this guide will help you learn the fundamentals of dog nutrition
- health
What to Know About Your Puppy’s Hiccups
In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about
- behaviour
Why Do Dogs Eat Poo?
What to do when your dog has questionable tastes
- health
Small Dogs With Long Noses Live the Longest, New Study Finds
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality
- health
Should I Let My Dog Lick Me On The Face?
How many kisses is too many kisses?
- health
Why is Your Young Dog Going Grey?
And why stress could be to blame
- behaviour
Can Dogs Sleep With Their Eyes Open?
Dogs: they’re not just like us
- health
How to Groom Your Dog at Home: the Complete Guide
Spa days can happen at home
- health
How Cold is Too Cold for Dogs?
If your teeth are chattering, theirs probably are, too
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Eats Something They Shouldn’t
Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu
- behaviour
How Do I Get My Dog to Wear a Winter Coat?
Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe
- lifestyle
5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet – Are You Ready?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Pears?
Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for
- health
6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Celery?
Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions
- health
What to Do When Your Dog Eats Something Toxic
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do
- health
The Chilling Truth About Dog Frostbite
Yep, all those warnings your mum gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Has a Slipped Disc
A veterinary neurologist explains all
- health
A New Study Finds Flat-Faced Dogs Get Pretty Crappy Sleep
It’s one of several health problems facing brachycephalic breeds
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
- health
Dog-on-Dog Attacks: How To Help Your Dog Recover Their Confidence
The emotional road to recovery can be a long one. Here’s what you can do
- health
What is Leptospirosis?
Everything you need to know about the potentially deadly disease
- behaviour
Can Your Dog Suffer From Seasonal Depression?
Here’s why dogs may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, too
- health
Does Your Dog Need a Dentist?
NYC’s top veterinary dentist on bad breath, dental disease and brushing your dog’s teeth daily
- health
What is Sterile Meningitis in Dogs?
Meningitis can be a scary word to hear, but it’s not as bad as you might think – a vet explains the signs to look out for and the treatments available
- health
A Vet Explains How To Keep Your Pet’s Medical Bills Low This Winter
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
- health
Laryngitis in Dogs: Causes and Treatment
Vet advice on when you should be worried about your dog’s cough
- health
Puppy Parasites 101: What You Need to Know to Keep Your Pup Safe
Does your pup have a pot belly? Have you noticed something moving in their poo? Yes, it’s time to talk about puppy parasites
- nutrition
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl