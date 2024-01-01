Cat Products · The Wildest

Cat Shopping

Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you’re after, we have the shopping guide for you.

Woman holding her black and white cat.
shopping

The Ultimate Shopping List For Your New Cat

Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents

Wildly Popular

clothes & accessories

Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute jumper. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.

two cats wearing christmas jumpers with fairy lights

Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?

Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is as good an excuse as any to treat your pet like cat royalty (aka Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin)

toys & puzzles

Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favourite toys to interactive puzzles.

A yellow tiled room with platforms that have dog and cat beds on them. In the foreground is a dog with a yellow fabric bone in their mouth and in the background a cat is climbing on a platform.

Swedish meatballs: optional

Black cat staring at a cat toy

Cat behaviourist Cristin Tamburo’s got a game plan

Woman holding her black and white cat.

Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents

food, treats & feeders

Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.

A cat eating wet food from a dish in the kitchen.

Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons

Cat eating out of a red bowl

Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey

health & grooming

Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.

Green fingers at the ready

Maine coon cat using the litter box.

Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish 

An orange cat walking on a yellow cat exercise wheel.

We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding

leads, collars & harnesses

Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish – from dog collars to cat harnesses.

A tabby cat exiting a cat flap

Give your cat a key to the outside world

tiktok pet products

When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies

beds & furniture

The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter tray).

white cat with black head coming through a cat flap

Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options

cat lying on cushion

Because your cat deserves to be cosy, too

crates, carriers & travel gear

Shop for the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road – from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.

one white cat in a black carrier next to two other cats looking up

It’s the journey, not the destination

Cat sitting inside of a cat backpack

From futuristic space capsules to sportswear-style performance pieces

Uni The Teacup Poodle happily sitting in the Signature Carry All Tote by Maxbone under a tarp outside

The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet – and dog – around town

art & home

Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and trinkets to pet cams and robo vacs.

Woman with brown hair on hand and knees with yellow cleaning gloves on, cleaning the floor whilst a black Labrador watches on

Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too

A cat walking by a little box

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and lets just say it went off with... multiple hitches

person holding a cat surrounded by a cat shaped candle, cat portrait double tiered plate, and maroon cat bed

Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline

Sustainable

Shop sustainably for brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.

Grey cat sitting on on stairs scratching at the cactus shaped Meyou Paris Vegas Scratcher

Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?

woman and dog sit on pet-friendly wood flooring in a chevron pattern

Wise choices make your home healthier for you and your pet

gift guide

Dog ‘gotcha day? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? The Wildest crew (and some celebs) have picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.

two cats wearing christmas jumpers with fairy lights

Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?

Five fun holiday ornaments of pets in various costumes hanging from Christmas tree boughs against a sparkly silver background

Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year

products for pet people

Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).

Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked

A Young Woman Rests in the Grass With Pet Poodle Dog.

From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world

