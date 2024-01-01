dog nutrition
- nutrition
6 Mushroom Superfoods that Won’t Turn Your Dog Into a Zombie
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
- nutrition
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Pancreatitis in Dogs
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
- nutrition
What to Know When Your Vet Says Your Dog is Overweight
Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- behaviour
How to Use Dog Treats For Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- lifestyle
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
- nutrition
8 Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables You Can Share With Your Dog
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)
- lifestyle
How to Organise an Easter Egg Hunt For Your Pup
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do
- shopping
The Best Easter Treats and Toys For Dogs
How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns?
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
- nutrition
Could Your Dog’s Diet Be Changing Their Behaviour?
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
- health
Labs Are Actually Hungrier Than Other Dogs, New Study Finds
Being constantly starving is in their genes
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
- health
Should I Let My Dog Eat Off My Plate?
What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Onions?
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pancakes?
Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About Your Dog’s Nutrition
From dry food to homemade food, this guide will help you learn the fundamentals of dog nutrition
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
It’s best to avoid feeding your pup this fishy snack
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Pears?
Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for
- health
6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Mushrooms?
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Celery?
Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions
- health
What to Do When Your Dog Eats Something Toxic
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Carrots?
Yes, this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup
- nutrition
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl
- health
Diabetes in Dogs: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention
Learn which breeds are at risk, the symptoms to look out for and what treatment options are available.
- nutrition
Which Christmas Foods Can My Dog Eat?
From turkey to mince pies, Brussels sprouts to parsnips, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table
- nutrition
Peanut Butter Is the Best Snack. Can Your Dog Have It?
Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?
- nutrition
Dog Training Treats They Will Sit, Stay – You Name It – For
A behaviourist reveals the most mouth-watering treats for training your pup
- nutrition
How to Get a Dog to Eat
You can’t appease a picky dog with chicken nuggets like you can with a toddler. Here are some things you can do
- nutrition
Is Cooking Your Dog’s Food Worth it?
A nutritionist on dogs’ unique dietary needs, important ingredients and other pro tips for home-cooked dog food
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Strawberries?
In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup
- behaviour
Tips to Slow Down a Dog Who Eats Too Fast
Eating fast is more than just unsightly – it’s potentially dangerous
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin?
Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation
- nutrition
How to Give Your Dog the Vitamins and Minerals They Need
Your pup needs their greens, too
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Apples?
Yep – this fibre-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
Yes – blueberries are a fibre- and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup
- health
Human Foods Toxic to Dogs – From A–Z
Even if they ain’t too proud to beg
- nutrition
Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds
- nutrition
Your Dog Will Love This Mackerel Meal Topper
Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe
- shopping
9 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On
From handmade ceramics to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?
Before you invite them to Christmas dinner, here’s what you should know
- nutrition
Can Your Dog Eat Watermelon?
Yep, you can share watermelon with your pup – but there are a few safety tips to keep in mind
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Grapes?
The answer is no, no, no and here’s why
- shopping
7 Dog Food Containers You Didn’t Know You Needed
Because your dog is plotting how to break into their stash
- nutrition
10 Fruits and Vegetables That Your Dog Can Feast On
Indulge your dog (safely) with these delicious and healthy snacks
- nutrition
Glucosamine For Dogs: Everything You Need to Know
You may have heard other pup parents praising this supplement. Here’s what a vet has to say
- nutrition
8 Superseeds to Add to Your Dog’s Diet
From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Rice?
Yes, actually. Just follow these guidelines
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Avocado?
Hold the avo toast, please
- nutrition
How You Can Easily Manage Your Dog’s Weight
Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Oranges?
Yes and no. Learn how to safely feed citrus to your pup
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Kale?
Yes, this superfood is good for your dog in small amounts
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too. Plus, a recipe for sweet potato crisps
- nutrition
Let Your Dog Lap Up Your Bone Broth
It isn’t just a healthy snack for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner. And we’ve got a recipe to try
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe – but you should skip tomato sauce
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Cucumbers?
That cucumber crunch is irresistible. Learn if your dog can get in on that action
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Eggs?
Here’s how to get cracking
- nutrition
You – Yes, You – Can Make Your Dog Homemade Chicken and Vegetables
Behold: the power of a home-cooked meal
- lifestyle
10 Non-Toxic and Dog-Safe Houseplants
Brb... running out to buy air plants and succulents
- nutrition
Are Probiotics Actually Something Your Dog Needs?
Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts
- nutrition
7 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Make Every Meal an Event
Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier
- nutrition
Is Yoghurt Good For Your Dog?
It’s safe and healthy, and most dogs love it
- nutrition
How Many Treats Is Too Many?
The key to curbing mindless snacking – according to a veterinarian
- nutrition
Big Fish: The Best Omega-3 Supplements for Dogs (And Why They Need Them)
Fatty acids rev up your dog’s energy, keep their coat shiny, help with inflammation from allergies and arthritis, and so much more
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Honey?
They shouldn’t exactly have their paw in the honey jar constantly, but the sweet stuff can be beneficial in some cases
