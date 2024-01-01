Articles by Nisha Gopalan
Nisha Gopalan
Nisha Gopalan has been a writer/editor for The New York Times, New York magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and NYLON magazines. She currently resides in Los Angeles.
- lifestyle
5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet – Are You Ready?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe
- behaviour
Everything You Need to Know About Your Cat’s Incredibly Powerful Nose
They have up to 200 million odour receptors that can pick up all the good (and horrible) smells. Learn how to best support their sensitive sniffers
They have up to 200 million odour receptors that can pick up all the good (and horrible) smells. Learn how to best support their sensitive sniffers
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world
- lifestyle
Jess Tran and Her Rescue Dog Are Healing Together
The creative guru on taking her dog to therapy, finding community at the dog park, and the ‘spiritual journey’ of pet parenthood
The creative guru on taking her dog to therapy, finding community at the dog park, and the ‘spiritual journey’ of pet parenthood
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?