emotional support
- lifestyle
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
- lifestyle
Where to Get Help If You’re Struggling to Afford Your Pet
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
- behaviour
How to Advocate For Your Dog in Public
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
- behaviour
Bringing Home A Very Nervous Rescue Dog – A Guide For Anxious Parents
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
- behaviour
Does Your Cat Hate Your New Partner?
How to help your kitty warm up to your SO
- lifestyle
Can I Register My Dog As a Service Dog?
If you’re considering applying for an assistance dog, or you have a dog that assists you in your daily life, here’s everything you need to know
- lifestyle
Sustainable Pet Parenting Can Be Stressful. Here’s How to Deal With it
“We have to be good to ourselves the way we want to be good to the planet”
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world
- lifestyle
Jess Tran and Her Rescue Dog Are Healing Together
The creative guru on taking her dog to therapy, finding community at the dog park, and the ‘spiritual journey’ of pet parenthood
- lifestyle
Chemistry Between People and Pets Is Real (It’s Science)
How the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin connects us with our pups
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?