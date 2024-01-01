dog travel
- lifestyle
New Dog-Friendly Airline Takes Off in the UK This Month
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
- lifestyle
What to Do if Your Dog Has a Toilet Accident in Public
An awkward reality for many of us
- lifestyle
Does My Pet Need a Passport?
Don’t start packing those treats just yet...
- lifestyle
Moving Abroad With Your Dog? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Moving house is stressful at the best of times, but what happens if you want to move abroad with your dog? We consulted some experts to find out
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world
- lifestyle
All Aboard! How To Take Your Dog On A Train Journey
Heading home for Christmas? Here’s how to help your pup (and you) survive that stressful train journey
- lifestyle
How to Find the Dog Sitter Your Dog Deserves
Nobody loves your dog like you love your dog. But wouldn’t it be great if your dog sitter was a close second?
- behaviour
Why Do Dogs Bark in the Car?
What to do when your dog barks at everything from other cars to people
- health
Adventure Dogs Need a Tick Tornado
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think
- shopping
12 Winter Trappings For the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
- behaviour
How to Train Your Dog For a Day At the Office
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann shares his tips for how to teach your pup to be your favourite co-worker
- shopping
The Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your copilot, from pet seatbelts to dog goggles
- shopping
Your Commute Is About to Get Infinitely Cuter With These Dog City Carriers
The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet – and dog – around town
- health
You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to grass seeds
- behaviour
How to Crate Train a Puppy
Effective techniques to crate train your dog with ease
- behaviour
When it Comes to Dog Crates, Think Outside The Literal Box
Dog behaviourist Tiffany Lovell on how to treat and prevent confinement anxiety
- shopping
Gimme Shelter: The Best Dog Crates
Spend less time searching for your dog’s house than you do on Rightmove looking for yours
- shopping
The Best Dog Carriers For Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Whether you’re driving across the UK or flying internationally, your pup can comfortably tag along
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Car
Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they’re safe with this helpful advice
- shopping
7 Hands-Free Dog Leads for Running (or Texting)
Because you never want to drop that flat white
- lifestyle
How to Take Your Dog on a Bike Ride
So they can feel the wind in their fur
- lifestyle
Chopping It Up With Wellness Guru Jasmine Hemsley, Julie, Arji & Mr Bims
“They gather around when they see us setting up a sound bath – they can sense a calming energy and want chill-out time with us”
