dog training

How to Use Dog Treats For Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
- behaviour
Is Your Dog Tricky to Train? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all
- behaviour
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
- behaviour
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
- behaviour
Why Clickers Are The ’It’ Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally
- health
10 Tips to Give Your Dog a Blissful Vet Visit
Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup
- behaviour
How to Integrate Training Into Your Puppy’s Daily Life
Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule
- behaviour
Breed Does Not Equal Behaviour
A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour
- lifestyle
What to Do if Your Dog Has a Toilet Accident in Public
An awkward reality for many of us
- behaviour
There Is More Than One ‘Right’ Way to Socialise Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- lifestyle
How to Organise an Easter Egg Hunt For Your Pup
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do
- behaviour
Your Grumpy Dog Is Very Smart – Science Says So
This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners
- lifestyle
The Dog Trainer for Messi, of Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Fall”, Talks New-Found Fame
The Border Collie is the true star of the film, which was up for five Academy Awards this year
- behaviour
What Does it Take to Be a Crufts Competitor? Tips From World-Class Trainers
And they all say the same simple thing…
- lifestyle
How Psychiatric Assistant Dogs Help Their Humans
“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”
- lifestyle
Everything You Missed At Crufts
Updates on the annual gathering of 24,000 dogs. Is this heaven?
- behaviour
9 Myths About Your Puppy – Busted By a Behaviourist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true
- behaviour
10 Dog Training Habits You Should Drop Right Now
Training a dog can seem pretty intuitive – until it’s not
- behaviour
5 Reasons to Start Agility Training With Your Puppy
Learn how to better communicate with your puppy through agility training
- lifestyle
Everything You Need To Know About Crufts – The Greatest Dog Show
Move over Hugh Jackman, this is the actual Greatest Show
- behaviour
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus
- behaviour
How to Make Your Dog’s Car-Crate Anxiety a Thing of the Past
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car
- behaviour
What to Do (and Not Do) When Your Puppy is Teething
When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind
- behaviour
How to Advocate For Your Dog in Public
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
- behaviour
Do Dogs Understand Our Words?
Say what? A look at the types of words that dogs understand
- behaviour
How to Find the Right Trainer, No Matter What Your Dog’s Been Through
With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…
- behaviour
Why Your Dog Should Be Your Go-To Stress Buster
You need a break sometimes, and your dog is ready (and willing) to take one with you
- behaviour
Bringing Home A Very Nervous Rescue Dog – A Guide For Anxious Parents
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
- behaviour
How to Tackle Common ‘Pandemic Puppy’ Issues
Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected
- behaviour
Nature vs Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behaviour?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality
- behaviour
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities – Which One is Your Pup?
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
- behaviour
How to Crate Train a Puppy at Night
It’ll make life easier for both of you – eventually
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear Free Training Can Help
The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets
- behaviour
Dog Etiquette: How to Train Your Dog to Be the Perfect Guest
Because nobody wants your pup eating the host’s charcuterie platter
- behaviour
Why Do Dogs Eat Poo?
What to do when your dog has questionable tastes
- behaviour
9 Common Dog Myths (That Are Actually False)
Sorry to break it to you, you might not know your pup as well as you think you do
- lifestyle
What It’s Like to Be a Hollywood Animal Trainer
“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party”
- behaviour
Are You a Helicopter Dog Parent?
It’s normal to worry – but your pup might also need some space
- behaviour
How to Work Out What ‘Drives’ Your Dog
You might already have a good idea of what your dog likes, but it‘s not always that straightforward
- behaviour
How Do I Get My Dog to Wear a Winter Coat?
Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe
- behaviour
Getting Ads for Anti-Barking Devices? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy One
Two trainers advocate against using these devices – here’s why
- behaviour
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted
- behaviour
How to Teach Your Dog to Poo in the Snow
Snow days are fun – until your pup needs to do their thing outside
- behaviour
How to Muzzle Train Your Dog
Contrary to common belief, muzzles aren’t solely for aggressive dogs
- behaviour
How to Protect Your XL Bully Under the New Ban
How to keep your dog happy and healthy under the new legislation
- lifestyle
Can I Register My Dog As a Service Dog?
If you’re considering applying for an assistance dog, or you have a dog that assists you in your daily life, here’s everything you need to know
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world
- behaviour
Is Your Dog a Genius? A Study Says it’s Possible
If only there were a dog version of University Challenge
- behaviour
How to Make On-Lead Dog Walks More Exciting
There are plenty of ways to spice them up
- behaviour
Play-Training Can Be Your Solution to Dog Aggression
Behaviour correction, Mary Poppins style: turn a job into a game
- behaviour
Top 10 Easiest Dogs to Train
Spoiler: it’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy
- behaviour
Dog Training: DIY or Hire a Pro?
When it’s time to call in reinforcements
- behaviour
Decoding Your Dog’s Growls
When your dog growls, they’re expressing their emotions. A study found that you’ll probably be able to understand what they’re feeling
- behaviour
Is ‘Shake’ a Bad Word For Your Dog to Learn?
Uh, who else got that memo?
- lifestyle
What to Do If Your Pup Goes Missing
How to get your dog home, should the worst happen
- lifestyle
4 Rules for Good Dog Walking Etiquette
Your neighbours will thank you
- behaviour
5 Running Games to Play With Your Dog
A few minutes – or even a few steps – are all you need to add joy to your dog’s day
- behaviour
Are Friends and Family Derailing Your Dog’s Training?
What to do when your best-laid training plans are sabotaged
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Dog From Biting the Lead
Most dogs love walking, but some love chaos a little bit more
- behaviour
“How Do I Get My Dog to Come When Called?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a stubborn pup to listen up
- behaviour
“How Can I Curb My Dog’s Squirrel Obsession?“
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for walking a pup that wants to chase everything that moves
- behaviour
“How Can I Calm My Super-Jumpy Dog?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out
- lifestyle
Why Do We Want Our Dogs to Talk So Badly?
Tools like speech buttons and translation apps say more about our desires for our pets than their desires for themselves
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Bark at the Postie?
How to get your pup and the postie to be friends
- behaviour
Can Your Shy New Rescue Dog Become a Social Creature?
With patience and positive reinforcement, you can do a lot to make up for lost time with socialisation
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Chew On Blankets?
A (seemingly) unstoppable nibbling obsession with all the blankets
- behaviour
Why Is My Adult Dog Weeing In the House?
How to re-housetrain a dog of any age
- behaviour
How to Train Your Dog For a Day At the Office
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann shares his tips for how to teach your pup to be your favourite co-worker
- behaviour
Nine Useful Tricks to Teach Your Dog
Go beyond the basics
- behaviour
5 Ways to Stop Your Puppy From Ripping Up Their Toys
How to teach your dog to enjoy, not destroy, their toys