dog behaviour
- lifestyle
Dogs Make Great Exercise Partners
Helpful tips on staying in shape with your dog
- behaviour
How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
- behaviour
How to Help Thunder-Phobic Dogs
Tips for comforting your pup during a storm
- lifestyle
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
- behaviour
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
- behaviour
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
- behaviour
Why Clickers Are The ’It’ Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Bring Me Toys?
It’s more than just an adorable habit…
- behaviour
Three Myths About Playing With Your Dog
Chase? Wrestle? Tug-o-war? Find out which are fair game
- behaviour
Your Dog Can Read Your Mind, Kind Of
Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking
- behaviour
Breed Does Not Equal Behaviour
A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour
- lifestyle
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
- behaviour
Why Breed Standards Don’t Work
Breeders, judges and historians talk about breed standards – learn how they’re supposed to work and why they don’t
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, hun!
- lifestyle
10 Breeds of Dogs For City Living
Because taking a St Bernard on the tube is do-able, it's not the most practical
- behaviour
There Is More Than One ‘Right’ Way to Socialise Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating
- behaviour
Do Dogs Think About the Past?
Yep, your dog remembers that you didn’t take them out for a walk yesterday
- behaviour
Your Dog Actually Knows the Words for Familiar Objects, Study Finds
We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it
- lifestyle
10 Breeds of Dog Most Likely To Accompany You To The Pub
Who wouldn’t want to bring their best friend along for a pint?
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- lifestyle
Your Daughter’s Right – You Should Get Her a Dog
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup
- behaviour
Is That... Stress Your Dog Smells?
A study finds that your pup can tell – er, smell – when you’ve been doom-scrolling
- behaviour
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviourist Karen London on how ‘springing forward’ causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too
- behaviour
How to Help Your Dog Be Just a Little Less Needy
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call
- behaviour
What to Do When Your Dog Is Even More Anxious Than You Are
Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?
- nutrition
Could Your Dog’s Diet Be Changing Their Behaviour?
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
- lifestyle
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience
- behaviour
Your Grumpy Dog Is Very Smart – Science Says So
This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Stare at Me? Possible Reasons and What to Do
Beyond the fact that they’re your biggest admirer
- behaviour
What Does it Take to Be a Crufts Competitor? Tips From World-Class Trainers
And they all say the same simple thing…
- lifestyle
How Psychiatric Assistant Dogs Help Their Humans
“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”
- lifestyle
Everything You Missed At Crufts
Updates on the annual gathering of 24,000 dogs. Is this heaven?
- behaviour
9 Myths About Your Puppy – Busted By a Behaviourist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true
- behaviour
10 Dog Training Habits You Should Drop Right Now
Training a dog can seem pretty intuitive – until it’s not
- behaviour
5 Reasons to Start Agility Training With Your Puppy
Learn how to better communicate with your puppy through agility training
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Personality Can Change Over Time
You won’t live with a rambunctious goofy teenager forever
- health
Why Is My Puppy (Adorably) Snoring?
Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs
- lifestyle
Is My Dog’s Name More Dog or Human?
Don’t be surprised if you see your dog’s moniker in a book of baby names
- behaviour
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus
- behaviour
How to Make Your Dog’s Car-Crate Anxiety a Thing of the Past
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car
- behaviour
No Your Dog Does Not Feel Guilt – Here’s What Those ‘Regretful’ Looks Really Mean
Your pup doesn’t actually feel bad about eating your pizza
- health
Should I Let My Dog Eat Off My Plate?
What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Follow Me Around?
All the reasons dogs go everywhere we go
- behaviour
Do Dogs and Cats Recognise Themselves in the Mirror?
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the cutest of them all?
- behaviour
What Is Displacement Behaviour In Dogs?
And should you be worried?
- behaviour
Are All Your Silly Nicknames for Your Dog Confusing Them?
I’m baffled by the number of names I call my dog. Is my dog baffled, too?
- behaviour
How to Advocate For Your Dog in Public
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
- behaviour
Friend or Foe? Reassuring Your Dog Around Foxes
What to do with a dog who gets rowdy near foxes? And is it even safe for my dog to be near them?
- behaviour
Do Dogs Understand Our Words?
Say what? A look at the types of words that dogs understand
- behaviour
How to Find the Right Trainer, No Matter What Your Dog’s Been Through
With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…
- behaviour
Why Your Dog Should Be Your Go-To Stress Buster
You need a break sometimes, and your dog is ready (and willing) to take one with you
- lifestyle
Should Your Dog Be There When Your Other Dog Is Put to Sleep?
Three dog behaviourists share insights and advice to help you and your pups navigate this incredibly difficult time
- behaviour
Bringing Home A Very Nervous Rescue Dog – A Guide For Anxious Parents
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
- health
Safe Sleep With Your Small Dog
Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely
- behaviour
Why Do Dogs Sneeze When They Play?
It’s adorable, but there are actual reasons behind the behaviour
- behaviour
How to Tackle Common ‘Pandemic Puppy’ Issues
Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected
- behaviour
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want
- behaviour
Nature vs Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behaviour?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality
- behaviour
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities – Which One is Your Pup?
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
- behaviour
So Apparently, Your Dog Might Be Able to Count
A study found that dogs can process numbers in a similar fashion to their humans
- lifestyle
Three’s a Crowd: When One Partner Doesn’t Want the Dog in the Bed
You want them to cuddle up; your partner doesn’t. Here’s how to handle the great bed debate
- behaviour
How to Crate Train a Puppy at Night
It’ll make life easier for both of you – eventually
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear Free Training Can Help
The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets
- behaviour
Dog Etiquette: How to Train Your Dog to Be the Perfect Guest
Because nobody wants your pup eating the host’s charcuterie platter
- behaviour
Why Do Dogs Eat Poo?
What to do when your dog has questionable tastes
- health
Should I Let My Dog Lick Me On The Face?
How many kisses is too many kisses?
- lifestyle
The XL Bully Ban Is Here – What Happens Now For Your Dog?
From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog
- behaviour
9 Common Dog Myths (That Are Actually False)
Sorry to break it to you, you might not know your pup as well as you think you do
- health
Why is Your Young Dog Going Grey?
And why stress could be to blame
- lifestyle
What It’s Like to Be a Hollywood Animal Trainer
“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party”