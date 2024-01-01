A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
grooming
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
We can only dream of having hair as good as these pups
And why stress could be to blame
Spa days can happen at home
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home
Groomer Robyn Michaels explains how to keep your pup well-groomed
Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes
Professional dog groomer Jess Rona’s puppy grooming tips
Hint: they can’t see
And yes, gen Z dogs can still rock side parts
Keep your dog well-groomed but trust trims to the pros
A vet on what to do when ‘anal sacs go bad’
Heed all those cautionary tales about cotton buds
Vet Dr Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds
A vet explains when you can treat the injury at home – and when it’s best to seek professional help
Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it
The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching from the comfort of your own home
“If your dog is stinky or looks dirty, wash them!” Plus, more tips from LA dog groomer Jess Rona
Just make sure you spell out ‘B-A-T-H’
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more