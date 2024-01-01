Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
routine care
Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.
If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
Alexa, play “Brown Eyed [Dog]”
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
Veterinarians must do more to discourage the breeding of animals with conditions known to seriously compromise their welfare
Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet
Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality
Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
It’s one of several health problems facing brachycephalic breeds
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
NYC’s top veterinary dentist on bad breath, dental disease and brushing your dog’s teeth daily
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
Does your pup have a pot belly? Have you noticed something moving in their poo? Yes, it’s time to talk about puppy parasites
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can
Don’t trust your dog’s important info to your foggy memory
Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to take your dog’s temperature, find their pulse and check their heart rate
Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth