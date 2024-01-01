Routine Care · The Wildest

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

A dog scratching itself among the leaves outside.

If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

Smiling veterinarian examining medical documents of a Bulldog standing on her examination table

Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup

a woman with curly hair smiles down at her daschund

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

Young beautiful woman cuddling with little snow bengal kitten on the bed.

Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you

A small white and brown dog stands in a veterinary clinic with a red bandage on his front leg.

Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help

Sweet young brown labrador with brown eyes on a leash.

Alexa, play “Brown Eyed [Dog]”

a groomer with french plaits cuts the nails of a very fluffy dog

Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur

french bulldog with orange collar standing on grass

Veterinarians must do more to discourage the breeding of animals with conditions known to seriously compromise their welfare

puppy sleeping on the shoulder of a man

Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs

Woman with her dog relaxing in living room.

Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet

woman with black curly hair sleeping in bed with her long hair daschund

Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely

Hands of an unrecognizable woman are petting small Dachshund dog in the park.

Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality

Labrador sitting in the grass coughing

Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu

Young woman and her small white dog with a Whistle GPS.

Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

Girl sleeping with her French Bulldog dog in bed.

It’s one of several health problems facing brachycephalic breeds

Young caucasian cheerful blonde girl sitting and hugging her lovely cocker spaniel dog in cafe.

Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life

Happy dog with teeth visible, blue sky background

NYC’s top veterinary dentist on bad breath, dental disease and brushing your dog’s teeth daily

vet smiling at dog

As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether

One month old brown brindle Jack Russell puppy lies on a woman's lap. She strokes the dog's soft tummy. Mother dog is watching nearby.

Does your pup have a pot belly? Have you noticed something moving in their poo? Yes, it’s time to talk about puppy parasites

A woman laughing while sitting on a bench with her dog.

Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can

dog leaning on laptop while man types

Don’t trust your dog’s important info to your foggy memory

Puppy lies in owner's lap and gets a belly rub

Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to take your dog’s temperature, find their pulse and check their heart rate

Dog laying his head on owners lap while owner holds his ears.

Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth

