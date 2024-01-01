conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease

A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease

Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon

nutrition What to Know When Your Vet Says Your Dog is Overweight Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do

health How to Spot if Your Dog Has Ingested Cannabis as RSPCA Issues Warning The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years





health Is Your Usually Upbeat & Silly Dog... Depressed? Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood

lifestyle The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium) H ow to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)

lifestyle How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog? We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to