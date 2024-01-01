Conditions & Treatments · The Wildest

Skip to main content

health

conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

A senior white dog with arthritis wearing a red collar standing by a large tree in the grass outside

Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon

Photo of small terrier dog outside int he sun with mouth open, teeth and tongue visible

A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease

a dog by biscuits and a Christmas tree

Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease

An obese dachshund dog plays with a rubber ball on a sandy beach

Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



A cute brown dog laying on a cushion looking sad or tired.

Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood

Newfoundland dog in the arms its owner

How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)

a woman with curly hair smiles down at her daschund

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

Woman hold a bowl and gives a water to her big white dog while sitting on her feet in courtyard of the residence.

Save some for later, hun!

Woman holding her Corgi dog in her hands and lifting his feet.

That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it

french bulldog with orange collar standing on grass

Veterinarians must do more to discourage the breeding of animals with conditions known to seriously compromise their welfare

puppy sleeping on the shoulder of a man

Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs

Woman with her dog relaxing in living room.

Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet

An old Bernese Mountain dog sleeping.

It’s actually not the big ones

Young woman is hugging her Rottweiler dog while they sit outside on the street.

In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about

Hands of an unrecognizable woman are petting small Dachshund dog in the park.

Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality

dog with greying muzzle on sofa with person

And why stress could be to blame


Man with glasses on the phone with dog on his lap

So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... heres what to do

A couple bundled up for winter standing outside in the snow with their dog.

Yep, all those warnings your mum gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold

A veterinary neurologist explains all

Girl sleeping with her French Bulldog dog in bed.

It’s one of several health problems facing brachycephalic breeds

Dog Drinking Water From A Pond In The Nature

Everything you need to know about the potentially deadly disease

beagle at the vet

Meningitis can be a scary word to hear, but it’s not as bad as you might think – a vet explains the signs to look out for and the treatments available

vet smiling at dog

As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether

A dog outside with his mouth open coughing

Vet advice on when you should be worried about your dog’s cough

One month old brown brindle Jack Russell puppy lies on a woman's lap. She strokes the dog's soft tummy. Mother dog is watching nearby.

Does your pup have a pot belly? Have you noticed something moving in their poo? Yes, it’s time to talk about puppy parasites

More in Health

dental healthsafetyroutine careskin issues & allergiesgroomingholistic vet careEmergencies & First Aid