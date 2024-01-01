conditions & treatments

Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, hun!
That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it
Veterinarians must do more to discourage the breeding of animals with conditions known to seriously compromise their welfare
Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet
It’s actually not the big ones
In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality
And why stress could be to blame
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do
Yep, all those warnings your mum gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold
A veterinary neurologist explains all
It’s one of several health problems facing brachycephalic breeds
What is Leptospirosis?
Everything you need to know about the potentially deadly disease
Meningitis can be a scary word to hear, but it’s not as bad as you might think – a vet explains the signs to look out for and the treatments available
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
Vet advice on when you should be worried about your dog’s cough
Does your pup have a pot belly? Have you noticed something moving in their poo? Yes, it’s time to talk about puppy parasites