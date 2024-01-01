The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) dental health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth

A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease

behaviour What’s the Deal, Mouthy Puppies? Why Bite Inhibition Matters How to teach your pup to play nice

health Rawhide Is a Raw Deal The six dangers of rawhide dog bones

behaviour 5 Ways to Stop Your Puppy From Ripping Up Their Toys How to teach your dog to enjoy, not destroy, their toys

nutrition How to Get a Dog to Eat You can’t appease a picky dog with chicken nuggets like you can with a toddler. Here are some things you can do

health Why Dog Orthodontics Exist and Why Your Pup May Need Them Braces are actually the most gentle way of dealing with your dog’s malocclusion (aka a ‘bad bite’)