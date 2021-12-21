How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
Skip to main content
Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.
Green fingers at the ready...
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
We delve into the age-old debate
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
What to do with a dog who gets rowdy near foxes? And is it even safe for my dog to be near them?
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely
Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?
How many kisses is too many kisses?
From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog
If your teeth are chattering, theirs probably are, too
Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu
Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe
Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for
Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do