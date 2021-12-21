Safety · The Wildest

health

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

A woman sitting on her patio with her Irish Setter dog on the grass in front of her.

Green fingers at the ready...

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



picture of pit bull with cropped ears and bandages

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

Man walking his dog on a pavement

We delve into the age-old debate

Woman looking out window with small white dog.

Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets

dog running through a field of yellow flowers jumping up at their pet parent

There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for

Woman with brown hair on hand and knees with yellow cleaning gloves on, cleaning the floor whilst a black Labrador watches on

Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too

Dog staring at chocolate cake on counter.

Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)

Daschund dog sat on a chair looking up at owner eating hot cross buns

Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

puppy sleeping on the shoulder of a man

Does your adorable little pup turn into a lawn mower when they’re asleep? Find out the causes – and cures – for snoring dogs

Girl with plate of kiwi sitting at table stroking dog

Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...

white dog looking up at a table with a plate filled with food on it

What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?

Man wearing grey T-shirt and shorts with trainers walks alongside his dog on the lead in the woods

How to set boundaries and protect your pup



fox on city street at night

What to do with a dog who gets rowdy near foxes? And is it even safe for my dog to be near them?

a nervous dog sits on a sofa

At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done? 

woman with black curly hair sleeping in bed with her long hair daschund

Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely

australian sheepdog looks up longingly at a plate of pancakes

Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?

Woman lying on bed with dog, dog is looking up at the woman and licking her in the face

How many kisses is too many kisses?

friendly looking xl bully smiling over fence wearing pink and black sweater/harness

From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog

a woman pets her dog in a coat while outside in the snow

If your teeth are chattering, theirs probably are, too

Labrador sitting in the grass coughing

Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu

Pit Bull dog wearing a coat on leash with person in the snow

Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe

Chinese crested dog with a pear in their mouth

Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for

woman getting celery out of the fridge while dog looks up expectantly

Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions

Man with glasses on the phone with dog on his lap

So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... heres what to do

