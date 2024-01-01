If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
skin issues & allergies
Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the vet
Unfortunately, we're talking about a ‘summer sore’, not a trendy east London nightclub
Don’t panic: it’s called reverse sneezing, and in most cases, it’s nothing to worry about
How you can help them feel better – fast
Here’s what works (and what doesn’t)
A vet on what to do when ‘anal sacs go bad’
Before you say “ew David” Moira Rose-style, learn these steps to prevent and remove fleas
Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard
Everything you need to know to keep the pests at bay
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching from the comfort of your own home
The best paw balms, based on vets’ recommendations
Their toes might smell like Monster Munch, but there’s no way they taste that good
How to stop your home from becoming a flea circus
Ringworm isn’t fun for anyone, but it is treatable – and preventable
Fatty acids rev up your dog’s energy, keep their coat shiny, help with inflammation from allergies and arthritis, and so much more