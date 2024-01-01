Skin Issues & Allergies · The Wildest

health

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

A dog scratching itself among the leaves outside.

If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

dog running through a field of yellow flowers jumping up at their pet parent

There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for

Woman holding her Corgi dog in her hands and lifting his feet.

That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it

Brown terrier dog scratching its ear outdoors

A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

vet smiling at dog

As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether

A woman laughing while sitting on a bench with her dog.

Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can

Close up photo of Corgi dog staring up at a flying bee

From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the vet

Mixed-breed puppy licks its paw in the grass

Unfortunately, we're talking about a ‘summer sore’, not a trendy east London nightclub

Dog sneezing on dog bed

Don’t panic: it’s called reverse sneezing, and in most cases, it’s nothing to worry about

Fluffy brown and white puppy dog scratching a lot with its paw

How you can help them feel better – fast

Cute weimaraner dog lying on lawn and scratching its back

Here’s what works (and what doesn’t)

Pug dog scooting on a wooden floor in the kitchenFunny dog enjoying scratching his bum on grass at public dog park.

A vet on what to do when ‘anal sacs go bad’

Black puppy itches behind her ear due to flea allergy

Before you say “ew David” Moira Rose-style, learn these steps to prevent and remove fleas


Winterizing your dog's coat - Dog laying in the snow.

Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard

Woman checking small Chihuahua for ear mites

Everything you need to know to keep the pests at bay

bulldog in a collage with grooming products

Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching from the comfort of your own home

A woman sitting in a chair holding a dogs paw in her hand and holding the dogs face in the other hand.

The best paw balms, based on vets recommendations

a Chihuahua dog licking their paw

Their toes might smell like Monster Munch, but there’s no way they taste that good

puppy scratching fleas, get rid of fleas on dogs

How to stop your home from becoming a flea circus

Two english pointers sniffing in the dirt outside.

Ringworm isn’t fun for anyone, but it is treatable – and preventable

Cheerful Brunette Having Fun With Her Dog Outside

Fatty acids rev up your dog’s energy, keep their coat shiny, help with inflammation from allergies and arthritis, and so much more

