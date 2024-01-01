pet parents
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get a Tattoo of Your Pet
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
- lifestyle
Pet Food Banks Can Help If You’re Struggling to Feed Your Pet
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
- lifestyle
Dogs Make Great Exercise Partners
Helpful tips on staying in shape with your dog
- lifestyle
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
- lifestyle
Eurovision’s Baby Lasagna is All Of Us Leaving Our Cats At Home
Meow back, dammit
- lifestyle
New Dog-Friendly Airline Takes Off in the UK This Month
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- lifestyle
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- behaviour
The Feline Five Is a Personality Test That Could Actually Be Useful
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
- lifestyle
10 Best Dogs for Life by the Sea
Is your dog’s job ‘just beach’?
- lifestyle
More Men Are Adopting Cats
A report shows that man has a new best friend
- lifestyle
12 Red Flags You Should Watch Out For in a Dog Breeder
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
- lifestyle
Pet Parent Guilt Is Very Real – Here’s How to Stop Feeling So Bad About It
It’s a super-common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy
- lifestyle
Does Your Dog Hate When You and Your Partner Fight?
Here are the signs they’re trying to get you to stop
- lifestyle
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
- lifestyle
Get Your Impulsive Puppy Energy Ready – It’s Aries Season
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month
- lifestyle
Your Daughter’s Right – You Should Get Her a Dog
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup
- lifestyle
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience
- lifestyle
What Happens When the Love of Your Life Is Allergic to the Other Love of Your Life?
You don’t have to choose between your SO and your dog or cat – but here’s what may need to happen
- lifestyle
What to Do When Your Partner Isn’t Pulling Their Weight With Your Pet
So you don’t have to be annoyed anymore
- health
Should I Let My Dog Eat Off My Plate?
What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?
- lifestyle
Grab Your Pet and Cue the Waterworks – It’s Pisces Season
Cry into their fur until notable birthday girl Rihanna releases a new album
- behaviour
What Is Displacement Behaviour In Dogs?
And should you be worried?
- behaviour
How to Advocate For Your Dog in Public
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
- behaviour
Why Your Dog Should Be Your Go-To Stress Buster
You need a break sometimes, and your dog is ready (and willing) to take one with you
- behaviour
Bringing Home A Very Nervous Rescue Dog – A Guide For Anxious Parents
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
- shopping
HAY Has Launched a Dog Range and Your Daily Walk Just Got More Stylish
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
- behaviour
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want
- behaviour
Nature vs Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behaviour?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality
- lifestyle
How Anthropomorphisation Makes You a Better Pet Parent
What are the benefits of our pets’ human personalities? Psychotherapists and animal behaviourists weigh in
- lifestyle
Three’s a Crowd: When One Partner Doesn’t Want the Dog in the Bed
You want them to cuddle up; your partner doesn’t. Here’s how to handle the great bed debate
- behaviour
10 Common Cat Myths (That Are Actually False)
Peel back the layers of mystery to discover the truth about our feline friends
- lifestyle
What to Know Before Checking Your Cat into a Cattery
Prepare your kitty for their staycation
- lifestyle
The XL Bully Ban Is Here – What Happens Now For Your Dog?
From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog
- behaviour
9 Common Dog Myths (That Are Actually False)
Sorry to break it to you, you might not know your pup as well as you think you do
- behaviour
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted
- behaviour
Does Your Cat Hate Your New Partner?
How to help your kitty warm up to your SO
- lifestyle
10 Iconic Women Who Prove ‘Cat Lady’ Is a Compliment
Celebrate these cultural icons who took feline fanaticism from shameful to chic
- behaviour
How to Muzzle Train Your Dog
Contrary to common belief, muzzles aren’t solely for aggressive dogs
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
- lifestyle
Can I Register My Dog As a Service Dog?
If you’re considering applying for an assistance dog, or you have a dog that assists you in your daily life, here’s everything you need to know
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent in 2024
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.
- lifestyle
Who is Your Dog’s Birthday Party Actually For?
Hold the party poppers
- shopping
Gifts For the Classy Cat People in Your Life
Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline
- lifestyle
How Deep Is the Love For Our Dogs?
The connection between people and dogs is the stuff of legends
- behaviour
How to Train Your Dog For a Day At the Office
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann shares his tips for how to teach your pup to be your favourite co-worker
- lifestyle
How to Photograph Your Pet Like a Pro
The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz
- lifestyle
How the Moon Phases Affect Your Pet
Vogue astrologer Alice Bell explains moon mapping for dog and cat parents
- behaviour
What Are the Effects of Sleeping With Your Dog in Bed?
There are pros and cons of sleeping with your dog – for both of you
- lifestyle
Baby Face: The Allure of Cute Dogs
Kindchenschema might explain why pet parents anthropomorphise their cuddly companions
- lifestyle
10 Tips for Grieving a Pet
We asked five grief experts how to cope with feelings of guilt after we lose a pet
- lifestyle
How to Do the Impossible: Take Great Photos of Your Cat
Given up hope? Try these tips from a professional cat photographer
- lifestyle
‘Gunther’s Millions’ Is As Twisted and Shocking As You Want It to Be
You think Taylor Swift’s cat is rich? Meet Gunther
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Cat From Using Your Christmas Decorations to Torture You
There is a way to keep these Christmas chaos demons at bay – here are some tips
- lifestyle
8 Comforting Thoughts to Help You Through the Death of Your Pet
There’s no guidebook to grief and loss – but these kind words will help
- shopping
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products
The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is as good an excuse as any to treat your pet like cat royalty (aka Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin)
- behaviour
How to Train a Kitten to Fetch
Move over, pups. This is a cat’s game, too
- behaviour
Should Your Cat Sleep With You?
Here are the pros and cons of having a feline sleeping buddy
- behaviour
Dream of High-Fiving Your Cat? Here’s How to Teach a Cat Tricks
It takes some patience (shocker), but it can be done
- lifestyle
Cat Allergies: Do Hypoallergenic Cats Exist?
If the sniffles are getting you down, don’t stress: you have options
- lifestyle
Juno Dawson and Her Dog Prince Think You Need to Chill
The author of the ninth-most banned book in the US finds joy in creating queer art and basking in the unconditional love of her Chihuahua
- lifestyle
How to Stop Your Dog From Ruining Your Sex Life
We spoke to an expert on canine behaviour for advice on what to do when doggy style doesn’t mean what it used to
- health
Cats Lifespan: How Long Do Cats Live?
They are the absolute light of your life. Here’s how you can help them live as close to forever as possible
- lifestyle
Misconceptions About Assistance Dogs and Their Remarkable Partners
No, you can’t stroke them when their human isn’t looking
- lifestyle
Should You Put Your Pet In Your Dating Profile?
Apparently it’s a great way to find a match
- shopping
Google Nest Watches Your Pet for You When You’re Gone
Their new favourite karaoke song? ‘Somebody’s Watching Me’.