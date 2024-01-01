holiday
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Pancreatitis in Dogs
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
- shopping
Cat-Safe Easter Eggs to Treat Your Kitty
Why should humans have all the Easter fun? This year there’s more choice of treats for your cat than ever
- lifestyle
10 Experts Share Their V-Day Treats For Pups
Scrabbling for ideas to show your pup how much you care this 14 February? Follow the lead of these vets, behaviourists and pet specialists
- behaviour
Dog Etiquette: How to Train Your Dog to Be the Perfect Guest
Because nobody wants your pup eating the host’s charcuterie platter
- lifestyle
11 Ways to Raise Your Cat Parenting Game in 2024
Make this new year a great one for your kitty
- lifestyle
The Greatest Gift You Can Give? Help An Animal in Need
The charities and shelters that need your help this Christmas
- lifestyle
All Aboard! How To Take Your Dog On A Train Journey
Heading home for Christmas? Here’s how to help your pup (and you) survive that stressful train journey
- shopping
Gifts For the Classy Cat People in Your Life
Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline
- shopping
12 Winter Trappings For the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
- shopping
7 Cute Christmas Jumpers Just For Cats
Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?
- shopping
10 Cute Christmas Jumpers Just For Dogs
Get your pup in the festive spirit
- shopping
The Best Christmas Gifts For Dog Parents
Being a dog parent is hard work, so let’s make it a little easier
- shopping
8 Christmas-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy
- shopping
12 Christmas Presents That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion
- shopping
6 Best Dog Earmuffs to Protect Your Pup From Loud Noises
Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds such as loud fireworks
- behaviour
How to Keep Your Dog From Freaking Out When You Have Company
Do these things to help your pup (and your guests) feel chill
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Cat From Using Your Christmas Decorations to Torture You
There is a way to keep these Christmas chaos demons at bay – here are some tips
- health
Holiday Safety Tips for Festive Felines
Chances are, your cat is already plotting some Christmas chaos. Fear not, veterinarian Dr Aimee Simpson has tips on how to safeguard your holiday spirit and your pet
- shopping
15 Pet-Inspired Christmas Decorations Worth Pride of Place on Your Tree
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year
- shopping
9 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just for Pets
Super-festive options for dogs and cats who deserve a daily Christmas treat
- shopping
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products
The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is as good an excuse as any to treat your pet like cat royalty (aka Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin)
- shopping
How to Travel With a Cat (Without a Scratch)
Everything you need to bring your cat home for Christmas, including calming products and a portable litter box
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?