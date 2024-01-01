Articles by Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
- health
Adventure Dogs Need a Tick Tornado
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think
- shopping
8 Stress Toys For Dogs That Are Cheaper Than Therapy
The toys that’ll help your pup chill out after a long day of being a dog
- shopping
6 Calming Products That Help My Dog’s Anxiety
Compression vests, interactive toys and pheromone sprays will be game-changers for nervous pups
- shopping
6 Best Dog Earmuffs to Protect Your Pup From Loud Noises
Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds such as loud fireworks
- shopping
5 Cleaning Products Safe for Pets and the Planet
So fresh and so clean
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?
Before you invite them to Christmas dinner, here’s what you should know
- shopping
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products
The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is as good an excuse as any to treat your pet like cat royalty (aka Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin)
- shopping
The Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments For Dogs
Because an infestation is the last thing your pup – and your home – needs
- shopping
Your Dog Will Lap Up These Meat-Flavoured Bubbles
You may think they smell disgusting, but your dog will love them
- shopping
7 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?