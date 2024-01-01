cat health
- nutrition
Is Homemade Cat Food Better Than Dry Food and Canned?
The best ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat
- nutrition
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
- health
6 Surprising Signs of Arthritis in Cats
They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen
- health
Does My Cat Have Cataracts?
The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option
- health
Should Your Cat Go to A&E?
Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- health
How to Help an Asthmatic Cat Breathe Easy
Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there
- health
RSPCA Urges Pet Parents to Neuter Cats Ahead of Kitten Season
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
- health
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
- behaviour
What to Do When Your Cat Refuses to Use the Litter Box
A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat
- health
How to Treat Intestinal Blockages in Cats
If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it
- health
How to Prevent and Treat Ticks On Cats
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
- health
Does Your Cat Need a Gym?
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
- lifestyle
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
- health
Why You Should Not Declaw Your Cat
A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke
- lifestyle
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
- nutrition
How Many Cat Treats Is Too Many?
It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...
- health
5 Ways to Care For Your Senior Cat
From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC
- health
Do Cats Fart?
Causes and remedies for cat flatulence
- health
Does My Pet Have Hayfever?
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
- health
Why You Should Spay or Neuter Your Cat
A cautionary tale about a cat in heat
- nutrition
Can Cats Snack on Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats
- health
Giving Your Cat Eye Drops is Easy. For the Most Part...
Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication
- health
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas On Cats, According to a Vet
Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing Pet Insurance
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
- health
Pet Blood Donation: How Your Dog or Cat Can Become a Lifesaving Hero
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
- behaviour
How Cat Tracking Made Me A Better Pet Parent
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
- health
Are Lilies Toxic to Cats?
Keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty
- nutrition
Don’t Come For Us, But Is Your Cat Overweight?
We love a chonky cat, but here’s what you should know
- behaviour
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviourist Karen London on how ‘springing forward’ causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too
- behaviour
How to Introduce Your Adult Cat to a New Kitten
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
- health
Why Essential Oils and Cats Don’t Mix
How to keep your DIY spa cat-friendly
- behaviour
Can Cats Swim? What You Need to Know
More importantly: do they want to?
- lifestyle
Cocktails for Your Cat?
The glamorous (non-alcoholic) way to keep your cat hydrated
- health
How to Tell If Your Cat Has Depression
Or are they just being a cat? Here are the signs to look for
- health
Your Cat Hates When You Brush Their Teeth – Here’s What to Do
You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite
- health
Why Does My Cat Have a Primordial Pouch?
A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isn’t usually a cause for concern. So, don’t let your kitty feel ashamed – they’re perfect just as they are
- health
Does My Cat *Really* Need to See a Vet?
Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell
- behaviour
10 Common Cat Myths (That Are Actually False)
Peel back the layers of mystery to discover the truth about our feline friends
- health
Henry’s Pocket – The Weird Flap Of Skin On Your Cat’s Ear
Has your cat injured themselves? Are they growing themselves an extra ear? Nope, it’s far more likely you’ve just stumbled across Henry’s Pocket
- behaviour
How Do Cat Diffusers Work?
Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill
- health
Has Your Cat Been Crying? Or Just Chopping Onions Again
Their eyes might be watering but are our cats crying? And what can we do about it?
- lifestyle
5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet – Are You Ready?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe
- health
6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
- health
What Are Cat Pheromones and How Do They Work?
Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs
- health
How to Tell if a Cat is Pregnant
Are kittens on the way? Here’s how to find out
- health
Why Is My Cat Heavy Breathing?
This can happen over time or very suddenly. Either way, it’s important to learn more about this symptom
- behaviour
Everything You Need to Know About Your Cat’s Incredibly Powerful Nose
They have up to 200 million odour receptors that can pick up all the good (and horrible) smells. Learn how to best support their sensitive sniffers
- lifestyle
8 Pet-Safe Plants Your Cat Can Veg Out On
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These ones will do them no harm
- nutrition
9 Foods You Should Never Feed Your Cat
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself
- health
UTIs Are Rubbish For Your Cat, Too
Here’s how to help them get relief
- health
Why Is My Cat Coughing?
You thought it was a hairball, but nothing’s coming up
- behaviour
Why Do Cats’ Eyes Glow in the Dark?
Those glowing orbs are actually a pretty useful result of evolution
- behaviour
Can Cats Have Nightmares?
If so, they’re probably about going to the vet in that stupid carrier
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
- health
Is Your Cat Full of Sh*t?
Seriously, though – here’s how to deal with cat constipation
- health
Hairballs: A Tangled Web
What to do when your cat hawks one up
- lifestyle
11 Ways to Raise Your Cat Parenting Game in 2024
Make this new year a great one for your kitty
- health
Do Cat Foods For Sensitive Stomachs Really Help?
Dr Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer
- behaviour
Is Your Cat SAD?
Find out if your cat has seasonal depression, and how to combat it
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Ham?
Ham is OK – with a couple of caveats
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation
- health
A Vet Explains How To Keep Your Pet’s Medical Bills Low This Winter
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
- nutrition
How to Get Your Pernickety Cat to Try a New Food
Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Cat From Munching On All of Your Precious Plants
Tips to get your cat to quit eating your greens
- lifestyle
7 Steps to Keep Your New Kitten Happy and Healthy
A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten
- health
How to Deal with Cat Diarrhoea
Dr Audrey K Cook’s tips to getting to the bottom of a sh*tty situation
- nutrition
10 Human Foods That Are Safe for Cats
Good news for your begging cat: some of your favourite snacks are safe to share
- health
What to Know About Fungal Skin Infections in Cats
Itchy and definitely not fun – here’s what to look out for
- health
How Vets Figure Out What’s Going on With Your Pet
Relying on more than just tests, here’s what vets do to help their patients
- shopping
5 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet
- health
What Should I Know About FIV in Cats?
The most common questions about feline immunodeficiency virus, answered. Good news: most FIV positive cats live long, happy lives
- shopping
I Tested My Cat’s DNA, and Here Are the Results
From health predispositions to breed history, Wisdom Panel’s genetic testing revealed my cat’s internal world
- health
What’s Up With My Cat’s Skin?
Everything you need to know about cat allergies, according to three veterinary dermatologists
- behaviour
How Many Cat Naps Is Too Many?
A very sleepy kitty isn’t usually a problem, but watch out for these signs of medical distress