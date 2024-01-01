cat safety
Should Your Cat Go to A&E?
Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E
- lifestyle
How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
- health
RSPCA Urges Pet Parents to Neuter Cats Ahead of Kitten Season
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
- lifestyle
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
- lifestyle
Cat Parents! Here’s Your One Month Reminder to Avoid £500 Fine
Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine
- health
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
- health
How to Treat Intestinal Blockages in Cats
If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it
- health
How to Prevent and Treat Ticks On Cats
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
- health
Does Your Cat Need a Gym?
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
- health
Why You Should Not Declaw Your Cat
A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke
- lifestyle
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
- nutrition
Can Cats Snack on Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats
- nutrition
You Should Not Invite Your Cat to Your Fondue Party
Save the charcuterie board for the humans
- shopping
How to Put a Cat Flap In Your Rented Home
Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options
- health
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas On Cats, According to a Vet
Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
- lifestyle
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
- lifestyle
Cats and Foxes: Friend or Foe?
A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats
- health
Why Essential Oils and Cats Don’t Mix
How to keep your DIY spa cat-friendly
- behaviour
Can Cats Swim? What You Need to Know
More importantly: do they want to?
- lifestyle
Is It Safe to Have an Outdoor Cat in the UK?
Free-roaming felines are much more common here than in other parts of the world – we uncover the reasons why
- health
Does My Cat *Really* Need to See a Vet?
Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell
- behaviour
10 Common Cat Myths (That Are Actually False)
Peel back the layers of mystery to discover the truth about our feline friends
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Rice?
A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties
- behaviour
How Do Cat Diffusers Work?
Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill
- nutrition
9 Foods You Should Never Feed Your Cat
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Bananas?
Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation
- health
A Vet Explains How To Keep Your Pet’s Medical Bills Low This Winter
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Cat From Munching On All of Your Precious Plants
Tips to get your cat to quit eating your greens
- behaviour
What to Do If Your Cat Goes Missing
Cats might be curious creatures, but when yours goes missing it can send the most composed pet parent into a spin
- nutrition
10 Human Foods That Are Safe for Cats
Good news for your begging cat: some of your favourite snacks are safe to share
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Catnip?
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic ‘yes’, but... not so fast
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Grapes?
This is one you’ll want to bookmark
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Carrots?
Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie
- shopping
Cat Carriers For a Quiet Ride
It’s the journey, not the destination
- shopping
Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments For Cats
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer
- lifestyle
The Bewitching History of Black Cats and Halloween
How witches, the original cat ladies, and their feline familiars became culturally bound to All Hallows’ Eve
- lifestyle
How to Kitten-Proof Your House
A cat behaviourist’s 10 steps for keeping your cat out of trouble
- lifestyle
How to Prepare For an Adoption Home Visit
7 tips for acing your inspection and bringing your new pup home
- shopping
Cat Backpacks That Taylor Swift Would Approve Of
From futuristic space capsules to sportswear-style performance pieces
- lifestyle
9 Plants Toxic to Cats
These plants might be beautiful, but they’re deadly to feline foragers
- health
Claws Out: How to Trim Your Cat’s Nails
Expert tips and the best tools for getting the job done without a scratch
- health
Is My Cat... Panting?
“Cats don’t pant to cool off like dogs do.” Unless your pet is catching their breath after doing the zoomies, Dr Gary Weitzman says panting could be cause for concern
- behaviour
Me-OW! Should I Break Up a Cat Fight?
Between actual cats...
- lifestyle
How to Walk Your Cat On a Lead
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat
- health
Holiday Safety Tips for Festive Felines
Chances are, your cat is already plotting some Christmas chaos. Fear not, veterinarian Dr Aimee Simpson has tips on how to safeguard your holiday spirit and your pet
- health
Your Cat Is Gagging. Should You Panic?
It’s not always an emergency – but it could be
- health
Your Cat Is Limping. Now What?
When it’s no big deal and when you should worry
- health
12 Veterinarians You Should Follow on TikTok
TikTok has an ton of veterinarians giving expert (and entertaining) advice at no cost
- shopping
How to Travel With a Cat (Without a Scratch)
Everything you need to bring your cat home for Christmas, including calming products and a portable litter box
- health
Advantage vs Advantix: Not the Same Thing
Don’t make this dangerous mistake when picking out flea prevention products
- nutrition
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? A Guide to Feline Dietary Choices
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats
- health
What to Know About Eye Infections In Cats
Cats’ eyes are strikingly beautiful, but goopy, irritated eyes are not
- behaviour
Preventing Escape Artists: How to Keep Your Indoor Cat From Running Away
Your kitty’s an explorer. But if you want to keep their expeditions indoors, here‘s how
- behaviour
Why Does My Cat Eat Plastic?
If your cat nibbles on pen caps and power cords, they could be bored...
- health
Are Spider Plants Toxic to Cats?
Learn what you should do if your ‘spider babies’ and cat baby interact
- health
What to Do if Your Cat Gets Stung By a Bee
It’s not always as simple as scraping out the stinger. Find out everything you need to know
- health
Step-by-Step Guide: How to Safely Express Your Cat’s Anal Glands At Home
Ick. It won’t be fun, but here’s how to get the job done
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Strawberries?
Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Apples?
Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel
- health
Are Snake Plants Toxic to My Cat?
If you have a beloved snake plant, this answer will be a bummer
- health
Cats Lifespan: How Long Do Cats Live?
They are the absolute light of your life. Here’s how you can help them live as close to forever as possible
- health
Snail Bait Poisoning in Dogs: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention
It may protect your plants, but at what cost? A veterinarian explains how this toxin may keep your garden safe – but it’s extremely toxic to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know
- shopping
Google Nest Watches Your Pet for You When You’re Gone
Their new favourite karaoke song? ‘Somebody’s Watching Me’.
- health
A Spoonful of Tuna Helps the Medicine Go Down
Everything you need to know about the difficult task of medicating a cat
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Popcorn?
They want to enjoy movie night, too, you know
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?