dog safety
- lifestyle
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Pancreatitis in Dogs
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
- lifestyle
How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
- health
How to Spot if Your Dog Has Ingested Cannabis as RSPCA Issues Warning
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
- behaviour
How to Help Thunder-Phobic Dogs
Tips for comforting your pup during a storm
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
- lifestyle
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
- lifestyle
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
- lifestyle
12 Red Flags You Should Watch Out For in a Dog Breeder
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Get a Dog Breed Because You Saw it in a Film
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
- lifestyle
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
- health
5 Ways To Keep Your Pup Safe This Spring
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
- lifestyle
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
- lifestyle
How to Organise an Easter Egg Hunt For Your Pup
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns?
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
- grooming
Top Grooming Tips From The Crufts Pros
We can only dream of having hair as good as these pups
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
- behaviour
How to Make Your Dog’s Car-Crate Anxiety a Thing of the Past
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car
- health
Should I Let My Dog Eat Off My Plate?
What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?
- behaviour
How to Advocate For Your Dog in Public
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
- behaviour
Friend or Foe? Reassuring Your Dog Around Foxes
What to do with a dog who gets rowdy near foxes? And is it even safe for my dog to be near them?
- behaviour
Bringing Home A Very Nervous Rescue Dog – A Guide For Anxious Parents
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
- health
Safe Sleep With Your Small Dog
Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pancakes?
Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?
- lifestyle
The XL Bully Ban Is Here – What Happens Now For Your Dog?
From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog
- health
How Cold is Too Cold for Dogs?
If your teeth are chattering, theirs probably are, too
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Eats Something They Shouldn’t
Whether it’s socks, stones or an affair partner’s underpants (true story), a vet weighs in on how what to do when your dog swallows something that wasn’t on the menu
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Pears?
Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for
- behaviour
Getting Ads for Anti-Barking Devices? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy One
Two trainers advocate against using these devices – here’s why
- nutrition
Can My Dog Eat Celery?
Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions
- health
What to Do When Your Dog Eats Something Toxic
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do
- health
The Chilling Truth About Dog Frostbite
Yep, all those warnings your mum gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold
- behaviour
How to Muzzle Train Your Dog
Contrary to common belief, muzzles aren’t solely for aggressive dogs
- behaviour
How to Protect Your XL Bully Under the New Ban
How to keep your dog happy and healthy under the new legislation
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
- health
Dog-on-Dog Attacks: How To Help Your Dog Recover Their Confidence
The emotional road to recovery can be a long one. Here’s what you can do
- health
What is Leptospirosis?
Everything you need to know about the potentially deadly disease
- lifestyle
South Korea Passes Bill to Ban Their Dog Meat Industry – “This Is History in the Making”
The legislation aims to end the practice by 2027. Here’s what you can do to help right now
- lifestyle
When Is it Too Cold to Take My Dog For a Walk?
It’s not as simple as one universal temperature for all
- behaviour
How to Make On-Lead Dog Walks More Exciting
There are plenty of ways to spice them up
- lifestyle
For the Record, How to File Your Dog’s Papers
Don’t trust your dog’s important info to your foggy memory
- health
Warning Signs Your Dog Needs to Go to the Hospital – Right Away
Trust me, I’m a vet
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Make Your Back Garden a Canine Paradise
Paddling pools aren’t just for kids
- lifestyle
How to Find the Dog Sitter Your Dog Deserves
Nobody loves your dog like you love your dog. But wouldn’t it be great if your dog sitter was a close second?
- health
Diabetes in Dogs: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention
Learn which breeds are at risk, the symptoms to look out for and what treatment options are available.
- behaviour
“How Do I Get My Dog to Come When Called?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a stubborn pup to listen up
- health
Adventure Dogs Need a Tick Tornado
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think
- shopping
12 Winter Trappings For the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
- behaviour
What’s the Deal, Mouthy Puppies? Why Bite Inhibition Matters
How to teach your pup to play nice
- nutrition
Peanut Butter Is the Best Snack. Can Your Dog Have It?
Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?
- health
Watch Out for Invasive Ladybirds
Who knew this was something to worry about?
- behaviour
How to Train Your Dog For a Day At the Office
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann shares his tips for how to teach your pup to be your favourite co-worker
- health
Rawhide Is a Raw Deal
The six dangers of rawhide dog bones
- behaviour
5 Ways to Stop Your Puppy From Ripping Up Their Toys
How to teach your dog to enjoy, not destroy, their toys
- health
Paraphimosis in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms & Treatment of Paraphimosis
It’s no laughing matter. Try these at-home treatments – and if they don’t work, take your dog to the vet ASAP
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Gets Stung By a Bee
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the vet
- shopping
The Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your copilot, from pet seatbelts to dog goggles
- shopping
6 Best Dog Earmuffs to Protect Your Pup From Loud Noises
Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds such as loud fireworks
- behaviour
How to Teach Your Dog to Skateboard
They’ll be doing ollies in no time
- health
How to Handle the Sight of Blood on Your Pet
Don’t freak out. Emergency room veterinarian Dr Shea Cox will walk you through what to do
- lifestyle
How to Puppy-Proof Your Home
Is your home a danger-zone for a new dog? Follow these pro tips
- lifestyle
The Dirt on Dog-Proofing Your Garden
Ten steps to a safe outdoor space – landscaper not required
- lifestyle
How to Prepare For an Adoption Home Visit
7 tips for acing your inspection and bringing your new pup home
- lifestyle
You’ve Adopted a Dog From a Hoarding Case. Now What?
Hundreds of dogs are rescued from hoarding situations every year. Here’s what their adopters should know, according to animal welfare experts
- behaviour
Step-by-Step Dog Training Guide for ‘Leave It’
This simple dog training skill could save your dog’s life
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Eats Gorilla Glue
The goo in that green-and-orange bottle can cause serious harm – get your dog to the vet ASAP
- health
You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to grass seeds
- behaviour
When it Comes to Dog Crates, Think Outside The Literal Box
Dog behaviourist Tiffany Lovell on how to treat and prevent confinement anxiety
- behaviour
Tips to Slow Down a Dog Who Eats Too Fast
Eating fast is more than just unsightly – it’s potentially dangerous
- health
Why Do Dogs Sneeze?
And what can I (or should I) do when my dog keeps sneezing?
- lifestyle
Tips on Dog-Safe Gardening
Garden organically, for the sake of both the planet and your dogs
- shopping
Strap In: Dog Collars vs Harnesses
Style and safety don’t have to be mutually exclusive
- shopping
Gimme Shelter: The Best Dog Crates
Spend less time searching for your dog’s house than you do on Rightmove looking for yours