Articles by Orla Pentelow
Orla Pentelow
Orla Pentelow is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in London. When not at her desk she’s out and about with her rescue dog, Luna, who works primarily as chief distractor.
- health
How to Spot if Your Dog Has Ingested Cannabis as RSPCA Issues Warning
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
- health
RSPCA Urges Pet Parents to Neuter Cats Ahead of Kitten Season
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
- lifestyle
Eurovision’s Baby Lasagna is All Of Us Leaving Our Cats At Home
Meow back, dammit
- lifestyle
New Dog-Friendly Airline Takes Off in the UK This Month
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
- behaviour
Can You Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box?
Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Bring Me Toys?
It’s more than just an adorable habit…
- lifestyle
8 Things You Needn’t Splurge On For Your Pet (If You Don’t Want To)
If you don’t buy these things for your beloved cat or dog, you’re not a bad pet parent
- lifestyle
What to Do if Your Dog Has a Toilet Accident in Public
An awkward reality for many of us
- lifestyle
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
- lifestyle
What Are The Different Types Of Pet Insurance?
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
- lifestyle
Does My Pet Need a Passport?
Don’t start packing those treats just yet...
- health
5 Ways To Keep Your Pup Safe This Spring
There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for
- lifestyle
Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for the Ultimate Spring Refresh
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
- lifestyle
How to Organise an Easter Egg Hunt For Your Pup
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do
- shopping
The Best Easter Treats and Toys For Dogs
How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns?
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
- nutrition
Could Your Dog’s Diet Be Changing Their Behaviour?
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
- grooming
Top Grooming Tips From The Crufts Pros
We can only dream of having hair as good as these pups
- behaviour
What Does it Take to Be a Crufts Competitor? Tips From World-Class Trainers
And they all say the same simple thing…
- health
Should I Let My Dog Eat Off My Plate?
What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?
- behaviour
What Is Displacement Behaviour In Dogs?
And should you be worried?
- behaviour
How to Advocate For Your Dog in Public
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
- shopping
HAY Has Launched a Dog Range and Your Daily Walk Just Got More Stylish
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
- behaviour
How to Tackle Common ‘Pandemic Puppy’ Issues
Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected
- behaviour
10 Common Cat Myths (That Are Actually False)
Peel back the layers of mystery to discover the truth about our feline friends
- health
Should I Let My Dog Lick Me On The Face?
How many kisses is too many kisses?
- behaviour
9 Common Dog Myths (That Are Actually False)
Sorry to break it to you, you might not know your pup as well as you think you do
- behaviour
How to Work Out What ‘Drives’ Your Dog
You might already have a good idea of what your dog likes, but it‘s not always that straightforward
- health
What to Do When Your Dog Eats Something Toxic
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do
- behaviour
How to Muzzle Train Your Dog
Contrary to common belief, muzzles aren’t solely for aggressive dogs
- behaviour
How to Protect Your XL Bully Under the New Ban
How to keep your dog happy and healthy under the new legislation
- lifestyle
What Happens If You Don’t Take Your Dog For a Walk?
And what you can do inside instead
- lifestyle
When Is it Too Cold to Take My Dog For a Walk?
It’s not as simple as one universal temperature for all
- lifestyle
Renters Reform Bill: Can My Landlord Ban Me From Having Pets?
Know your rights as new legislation comes into place
- behaviour
What to Do If Your Cat Goes Missing
Cats might be curious creatures, but when yours goes missing it can send the most composed pet parent into a spin
- lifestyle
What to Do If Your Pup Goes Missing
How to get your dog home, should the worst happen
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?