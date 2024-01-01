Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
life with pets
Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments in life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants… and how much it all costs.
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
Dogs Make Great Exercise Partners
Helpful tips on staying in shape with your dog
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all
Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
Yes, our dog’s favourite chew is a bar made out of the milk from Himalayan oxen that costs four times the price of a Mars bar
10 Best Dogs for Life by the Sea
Is your dog’s job ‘just beach’?
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
An awkward reality for many of us
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
10 Breeds of Dogs For City Living
Because taking a St Bernard on the tube is do-able, it's not the most practical
Whether you live in a small flat, a van or a boat, these pooch and human partnerships prove you can thrive in a small space with your dog