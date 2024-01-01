Life with Pets · The Wildest

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments in life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants… and how much it all costs.

Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?

a man smiles at a fluffy white dog in a pet food store

Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need

A woman sitting on her patio with her Irish Setter dog on the grass in front of her.

Green fingers at the ready...

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

A woman wearing colorful activewear running on the beach with her dog.

Helpful tips on staying in shape with your dog

Valentin Pujadas illustration

This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support

a picture of an Alaskan Malamute with its paws up on a cage door

They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love

Two women and an Australian Shepherd dog sat a picnic table with coffee cups, orange juice and pastries.

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

picture of pit bull with cropped ears and bandages

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

A couple sitting on the sofa with their dog watching TV with a table of drinks, burgers and fries in front of them.

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

illustration of multi-colored dogs

It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all

A cute brown dog laying on a cushion looking sad or tired.

Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

Newfoundland dog in the arms its owner

How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)

A kitten and a puppy laying on the floor looking at each other.

There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds

Young woman sitting with her pet dog and using laptop at home.
a woman with curly hair smiles down at her daschund

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

woman plays with a dog with pound notes in the background

Yes, our dog’s favourite chew is a bar made out of the milk from Himalayan oxen that costs four times the price of a Mars bar

A couple holding hands walk on a UK beach with their dog.

Is your dog’s job ‘just beach’?

Portrait of six pure-bred Husky puppies sitting side by side on a table while their breeder tried to arrange them for a photo in the background

Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them

woman on the bus with her dog on the chair

An awkward reality for many of us

Man walking his dog on a pavement

We delve into the age-old debate

man with ginger hair and beard, wearing a blue T-shirt lying down and looking at his black dog in his arms

Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK

girl in a yellow top and baseball cap hugs a big fluffy white dog on a beach

You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?

A woman wearing sunglasses, yellow trousers and a coat with a fluffy collar stands in front of a market stall selling knick-knacks and prints, which has a Union Jack flag draped over the front of it. She is holding a small dog on a lead who is wearing a red checkered jacket. Behind her is a London bus.

Because taking a St Bernard on the tube is do-able, it's not the most practical

a boy cuddles a small dog while standing next to a narrowboat

Whether you live in a small flat, a van or a boat, these pooch and human partnerships prove you can thrive in a small space with your dog

