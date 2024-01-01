Pets & Their People · The Wildest

lifestyle

pets & their people

Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (eg your ex). And get more tips on the people stuff.

Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?

Valentin Pujadas illustration

This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support

Human and golden retriever greeted by captain at the stairs of a private jet with BarkAir logo

On these flights, dogs come first and humans second

Newfoundland dog in the arms its owner

How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

Brown, half breed dog sitting on a chair next to his owner, a blonde stylish woman wearing a brown smart suit.

Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking

woman on the bus with her dog on the chair

An awkward reality for many of us

Man walking his dog on a pavement

We delve into the age-old debate

man with ginger hair and beard, wearing a blue T-shirt lying down and looking at his black dog in his arms

Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK

dog running through a field of yellow flowers jumping up at their pet parent

There’s no need to worry, if you know what to look out for

Woman with brown hair on hand and knees with yellow cleaning gloves on, cleaning the floor whilst a black Labrador watches on

Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too

aries collage

Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month

A man with a face tattoo, a man with a beard and a woman with face tattoos hug black labrador puppies

People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...

Dog lying on grass with a child standing next to them holding an easter basket filled with eggs.

Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do

Daschund dog sat on a chair looking up at owner eating hot cross buns

Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

Messi dog at the Oscars

The pup wasn’t nominated for best actor, but he won over our hearts (and Ryan Gosling’s, too)

an illustration of a cat with various cat chores: being groomed, scooping the litter box, feeding the cat

So you don’t have to be annoyed anymore

pisces celebrities rihanna, drew barrymore and kumail nanjiani

Cry into their fur until notable birthday girl Rihanna releases a new album

Dog holding a toy and looking up at their owner

And should you be worried?

Man wearing grey T-shirt and shorts with trainers walks alongside his dog on the lead in the woods

How to set boundaries and protect your pup



Two women walking several dogs in Copenhagen with colourful leads and accessories.

Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab

Couple lies on the grass with their Malamut dog in the park

Meeting your new partner’s pet is an honour – winning them over is another story. Here are some tips for being friends with your significant other’s best animal pal

French bulldog lying on a bed with their head at a tilt

Sorry to break it to you, you might not know your pup as well as you think you do

Brie Larson and the dog in Lessons in Chemistry

“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party”

A Young Woman Rests in the Grass With Pet Poodle Dog.

From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world

dog looking up at white woman putting hair up in a mirror

And what you can do inside instead

