Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
animal advocacy
Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
Breed Does Not Equal Behaviour
A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour
The truth is breed labels are often wrong
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog
The legislation aims to end the practice by 2027. Here’s what you can do to help right now
The charities and shelters that need your help this Christmas
Do English Bulldogs Face Extinction?
One of the most popular breeds in the world is also one of the least genetically diverse, causing huge implications for the breed