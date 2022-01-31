It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
adoption & fostering
New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
The truth is breed labels are often wrong
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
You’re in love, but is it irresponsible to add four paws to the mix?
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
Should I Adopt a Bonded Pair?
Some besties are inseparable, and that’s not always a bad thing
Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle
Why you shouldn’t rule out senior dogs, special-needs pups, bully breeds or tripods
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there
They’ll always remember their first childhood pet – this intro is just the beginning
7 tips for acing your inspection and bringing your new pup home
Hundreds of dogs are rescued from hoarding situations every year. Here’s what their adopters should know, according to animal welfare experts
How to Properly Introduce Two Pups
There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts
Double trouble or double the fun? Dog trainer Lindsay Hamrick weighs in
One doesn’t have to be the loneliest number when it comes to your dog
Five ways to warm a skittish dog to you
The beginning of puppy parenthood can be rough, but it does get better – especially when you implement this advice
It’s a big decision, so tick these boxes before you sign on the dotted line
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell on how to keep your dog from using your living room as a toilet