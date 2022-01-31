Adoption & Fostering · The Wildest

Skip to main content

lifestyle

adoption & fostering

New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

a picture of an Alaskan Malamute with its paws up on a cage door

They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love

A dog lying on a rug with a litter of puppies feeding from her.

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

a woman with curly hair smiles down at her daschund

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry star in John Wick with two German Shepherd dogs.

Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...

 


Brown dog with white markings standing in leaves

The truth is breed labels are often wrong

girl in a yellow top and baseball cap hugs a big fluffy white dog on a beach

You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?

A man with a face tattoo, a man with a beard and a woman with face tattoos hug black labrador puppies

People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...

Two men look lovingly into each others' eyes while cradling a white dog

So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?

woman hugging dog

If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start

a white dog stares up at a pink dress and yellow dress waving outside in the wind on a clothing line

You’re in love, but is it irresponsible to add four paws to the mix?

a nervous dog sits on a sofa

At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done? 

Man holds his fluffy white dog outside.

A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal

Curly afro woman stroking her bonded cats on the couch in living room

Some besties are inseparable, and that’s not always a bad thing

A dog running with a woman on a pier.

Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle

tripod dog / dog with three legs

Why you shouldn’t rule out senior dogs, special-needs pups, bully breeds or tripods

woman with new puppy

Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there

mom and daughter playing with puppy

They’ll always remember their first childhood pet – this intro is just the beginning

A woman with dark curly hair lifting a box with a plant in a pot balanced on top to another area in the home

7 tips for acing your inspection and bringing your new pup home

Man holding a dog in front of a light gray background

Hundreds of dogs are rescued from hoarding situations every year. Here’s what their adopters should know, according to animal welfare experts

Big dog sniffs little dog in greeting

There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts

A dog and cat sitting next to eachother on a fur blanket on a couch

Double trouble or double the fun? Dog trainer Lindsay Hamrick weighs in

single puppy standing outside

One doesn’t have to be the loneliest number when it comes to your dog

A dog looking up with a cute face

Five ways to warm a skittish dog to you

Puppy laying in torn up paper on the couch

The beginning of puppy parenthood can be rough, but it does get better – especially when you implement this advice

A woman staring at her computer while holding her dog close.

It’s a big decision, so tick these boxes before you sign on the dotted line

White dog laying on the couch looking guilty

Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell on how to keep your dog from using your living room as a toilet

More in Lifestyle

pets & their peoplesustainabilitylife with petstravelanimal advocacy