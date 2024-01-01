From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.

You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?

lifestyle Moving Abroad With Your Dog? Here’s Everything You Need To Know Moving house is stressful at the best of times, but what happens if you want to move abroad with your dog? We consulted some experts to find out

lifestyle Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024 From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world

lifestyle All Aboard! How To Take Your Dog On A Train Journey Heading home for Christmas? Here ’ s how to help your pup (and you) survive that stressful train journey

shopping The Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs All the essentials you need to hit the road with your copilot, from pet seatbelts to dog goggles

lifestyle Making a Move? Here’s How to Help Your Dog Adjust to Your New Home Your dog hates moving, too. This dog trainer’s tips will make it easier on everyone