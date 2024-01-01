Cat Lifestyle · The Wildest

Cat Lifestyle

Let’s talk about life as a pet parent. We’ve got travel tips, dating advice, adoption info, and so much more.

shopping

7 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments in life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants… and how much it all costs.

Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?

a man smiles at a fluffy white dog in a pet food store

Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

Wildly Popular

pets & their people

Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (eg your ex). And get more tips on the people stuff.

Valentin Pujadas illustration

This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support

a small brown kitten is bottle fed

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer



adoption & fostering

New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.

A dog lying on a rug with a litter of puppies feeding from her.

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

a woman hugging her cat with blonde hair

Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved

sustainability

Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimise your pet’s carbon pawprint.

Make your own toys, beds, snuffle mats and more and save yourself a bunch of money in the long run

Hiker and dog overlooking the top of a mountain

Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.

A woman laying on a bed with her dog with green palm wallpaper in the background.

“We have to be good to ourselves the way we want to be good to the planet”

travel

From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.

Prepare your kitty for their staycation

A Young Woman Rests in the Grass With Pet Poodle Dog.

From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring to the pet world

From catteries to cat sitters, we break down your options if you’re going to be away from home

animal advocacy

Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

