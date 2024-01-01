Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
life with pets
Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments in life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants… and how much it all costs.
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
£2,000 at the vet‘s for a blade of grass stuck up the nose
Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat
We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
Does Your Cat Recognise Your Voice?
Or are they just ignoring you...
Yes, our dog’s favourite chew is a bar made out of the milk from Himalayan oxen that costs four times the price of a Mars bar
From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC
Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK
It’s a super-common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month
How to Move House With Your Cat
Who is more stressed, you or your feline?