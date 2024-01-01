Life with Pets · The Wildest

Skip to main content

lifestyle

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments in life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants… and how much it all costs.

Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?

a man smiles at a fluffy white dog in a pet food store

Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

Valentin Pujadas illustration

This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support

a small brown kitten is bottle fed

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer



Green fingers at the ready

Two women and an Australian Shepherd dog sat a picnic table with coffee cups, orange juice and pastries.

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

woman hugging two cats with money in the background

£2,000 at the vet‘s for a blade of grass stuck up the nose

a man holds a kitten while a woman scans it for microchip

Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine

A couple sitting on the sofa with their dog watching TV with a table of drinks, burgers and fries in front of them.

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

cat coming out of litter box

A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat

A cross-eyed white cat with their tongue hanging out, sat inside a cardboard box.

We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things

An orange cat walking on a yellow cat exercise wheel.

We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

A kitten and a puppy laying on the floor looking at each other.

There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds

Young woman sitting with her pet dog and using laptop at home.
Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

a woman hugging her cat with blonde hair

Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved

A woman wearing glasses lying on the floor in front of her Macbook and stroking her cat.

Or are they just ignoring you...

woman plays with a dog with pound notes in the background

Yes, our dog’s favourite chew is a bar made out of the milk from Himalayan oxen that costs four times the price of a Mars bar

A senior cat is held in their owner's lap

From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC

man with ginger hair and beard, wearing a blue T-shirt lying down and looking at his black dog in his arms

Everything you need to know about how pet insurance works in the UK

Woman holding black dog.

It’s a super-common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy

Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked

Woman with brown hair on hand and knees with yellow cleaning gloves on, cleaning the floor whilst a black Labrador watches on

Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too

aries collage

Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month

A man sitting on the floor with a woman lying in his lap holding a shit and grey cat in her arms in the air.

Who is more stressed, you or your feline?

More in Lifestyle

pets & their peoplesustainabilityadoption & fosteringtravelanimal advocacy