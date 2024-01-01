pets & their people

Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (eg your ex). And get more tips on the people stuff.

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer

This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support

Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?

lifestyle Eurovision’s Baby Lasagna is All Of Us Leaving Our Cats At Home Meow back, dammit

lifestyle Astrology-Inspired Cat Names For Your Celestial Kitty We see a new cat in your future. Here’s what you should name them

lifestyle How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

lifestyle Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era) In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

lifestyle More Men Are Adopting Cats A report shows that man has a new best friend