lifestyle

adoption & fostering

New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

A dog lying on a rug with a litter of puppies feeding from her.

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

a woman hugging her cat with blonde hair

Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved

A man sitting at his kitchen table using a laptop with a black and white cat on his lap.

A report shows that man has a new best friend

Tabby cat trying to open with her head window in order to enter the house.

TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat – is that really a thing?


woman hugging dog

If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start

Two senior cats laying on a couch

I adopted a couple of seniors because cats, like wine, only get better with age

two bonded kittens snuggling

Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other

Woman using a laptop in bed, looking at her cat

Here’s how to help your rescue kitty feel at home

2 cats on a small chair

Feels high stakes because it kind of is

Kitten sitting on a blanket

A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten

Two tabby cats cuddling each other with their eyes closed

Cat behaviourist Kristiina Wilson on the importance of socialising cats

Curly afro woman stroking her bonded cats on the couch in living room

Some besties are inseparable, and that’s not always a bad thing

Blonde woman with hand tattoo kissing her gray kitten

From where to begin looking to how to prepare your home for the new arrival

Cat sitting on a kitchen chair, looking at the camera

A cat behaviourist’s 10 steps for keeping your cat out of trouble

woman with new puppy

Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there

A woman with dark curly hair lifting a box with a plant in a pot balanced on top to another area in the home

7 tips for acing your inspection and bringing your new pup home

A dog and cat sitting next to eachother on a fur blanket on a couch

Double trouble or double the fun? Dog trainer Lindsay Hamrick weighs in

A woman staring at her computer while holding her dog close.

It’s a big decision, so tick these boxes before you sign on the dotted line

A hand reaching towards a cat peaking out of a cage.

From medical history to adoption fees to litter preferences, heres everything you need to know

Woman in a grey t-shirt and black overalls holding a sad looking ginger kitten

Why adopting two kittens may be easier (and better for them) than adopting one

Two cute kittens playing.

Is it double the trouble or double the fun?

Profile view of a man giving a cat food to eat

A veterinary nutritionist explains the causes, signs and treatment for how to increase their appetite

