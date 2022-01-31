It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
adoption & fostering
New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
More Men Are Adopting Cats
A report shows that man has a new best friend
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat – is that really a thing?
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
I adopted a couple of seniors because cats, like wine, only get better with age
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other
Here’s how to help your rescue kitty feel at home
Feels high stakes because it kind of is
A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten
Cats Aren’t Loners, After All
Cat behaviourist Kristiina Wilson on the importance of socialising cats
Should I Adopt a Bonded Pair?
Some besties are inseparable, and that’s not always a bad thing
From where to begin looking to how to prepare your home for the new arrival
How to Kitten-Proof Your House
A cat behaviourist’s 10 steps for keeping your cat out of trouble
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there
7 tips for acing your inspection and bringing your new pup home
Double trouble or double the fun? Dog trainer Lindsay Hamrick weighs in
It’s a big decision, so tick these boxes before you sign on the dotted line
From medical history to adoption fees to litter preferences, here’s everything you need to know
Why adopting two kittens may be easier (and better for them) than adopting one
Is it double the trouble or double the fun?
Why Is My New Cat Not Eating?
A veterinary nutritionist explains the causes, signs and treatment for how to increase their appetite