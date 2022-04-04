Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
lifestyle
animal advocacy
Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
The charities and shelters that need your help this Christmas