puppy training
- behaviour
How to Use Dog Treats For Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
- lifestyle
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
- behaviour
Can You Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box?
Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched
- behaviour
Why Clickers Are The ’It’ Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally
- behaviour
How to Integrate Training Into Your Puppy’s Daily Life
Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule
- lifestyle
What to Do if Your Dog Has a Toilet Accident in Public
An awkward reality for many of us
- behaviour
There Is More Than One ‘Right’ Way to Socialise Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating
- lifestyle
Face Tattoos or Coloured Hair? You’re Just What Guide Dogs Need
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
- behaviour
What Does it Take to Be a Crufts Competitor? Tips From World-Class Trainers
And they all say the same simple thing…
- lifestyle
How Psychiatric Assistant Dogs Help Their Humans
“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”
- behaviour
9 Myths About Your Puppy – Busted By a Behaviourist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true
- behaviour
10 Dog Training Habits You Should Drop Right Now
Training a dog can seem pretty intuitive – until it’s not
- behaviour
5 Reasons to Start Agility Training With Your Puppy
Learn how to better communicate with your puppy through agility training
- behaviour
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus
- behaviour
What to Do (and Not Do) When Your Puppy is Teething
When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind
- behaviour
How to Advocate For Your Dog in Public
How to set boundaries and protect your pup
- behaviour
How to Find the Right Trainer, No Matter What Your Dog’s Been Through
With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…
- behaviour
How to Tackle Common ‘Pandemic Puppy’ Issues
Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected
- behaviour
Nature vs Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behaviour?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality
- behaviour
How to Crate Train a Puppy at Night
It’ll make life easier for both of you – eventually
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear Free Training Can Help
The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets
- behaviour
Dog Etiquette: How to Train Your Dog to Be the Perfect Guest
Because nobody wants your pup eating the host’s charcuterie platter
- behaviour
9 Common Dog Myths (That Are Actually False)
Sorry to break it to you, you might not know your pup as well as you think you do
- behaviour
How to Work Out What ‘Drives’ Your Dog
You might already have a good idea of what your dog likes, but it‘s not always that straightforward
- behaviour
Getting Ads for Anti-Barking Devices? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy One
Two trainers advocate against using these devices – here’s why
- lifestyle
Leaving Your Dog Home Alone? Here’s How to Handle the Guilt
Leaving your dog alone at home can be guilt-inducing... but it doesn’t have to be
- behaviour
How to Teach Your Dog to Poo in the Snow
Snow days are fun – until your pup needs to do their thing outside
- behaviour
How to Muzzle Train Your Dog
Contrary to common belief, muzzles aren’t solely for aggressive dogs
- lifestyle
Can I Register My Dog As a Service Dog?
If you’re considering applying for an assistance dog, or you have a dog that assists you in your daily life, here’s everything you need to know
- behaviour
How to Make On-Lead Dog Walks More Exciting
There are plenty of ways to spice them up
- behaviour
Play-Training Can Be Your Solution to Dog Aggression
Behaviour correction, Mary Poppins style: turn a job into a game
- behaviour
Top 10 Easiest Dogs to Train
Spoiler: it’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy
- behaviour
Listen Up! Your Puppy Is Trying to Talk to You
How to make sense of all those grunts and whines
- behaviour
Is ‘Shake’ a Bad Word For Your Dog to Learn?
Uh, who else got that memo?
- behaviour
How to Get Your Dog to Stop Resource Guarding Their Stuff
If your dog growls when you get near their food or toys, read this right now
- lifestyle
4 Rules for Good Dog Walking Etiquette
Your neighbours will thank you
- shopping
Turns Out the Grass is Greener on the Inside
Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly
- behaviour
“Help! How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Eating Socks”
How to get your pet to stop chewing on inedibles from clothes to couches
- behaviour
Are Friends and Family Derailing Your Dog’s Training?
What to do when your best-laid training plans are sabotaged
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Dog From Biting the Lead
Most dogs love walking, but some love chaos a little bit more
- behaviour
“How Do I Get My Dog to Come When Called?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a stubborn pup to listen up
- behaviour
“How Can I Curb My Dog’s Squirrel Obsession?“
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for walking a pup that wants to chase everything that moves
- behaviour
“How Can I Calm My Super-Jumpy Dog?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out
- behaviour
Why Do Dogs Bark in the Car?
What to do when your dog barks at everything from other cars to people
- behaviour
What’s the Deal, Mouthy Puppies? Why Bite Inhibition Matters
How to teach your pup to play nice
- health
Puppy Grooming 101: Tips For Grooming Your New Puppy
Professional dog groomer Jess Rona’s puppy grooming tips
- behaviour
How to Train Your Dog For a Day At the Office
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann shares his tips for how to teach your pup to be your favourite co-worker
- behaviour
5 Ways to Stop Your Puppy From Ripping Up Their Toys
How to teach your dog to enjoy, not destroy, their toys
- behaviour
Overexcited Dog? How to Calm A Dog Down
If your dog loses their sh*t over anything from a squirrel to a visitor, dog behaviourist Trish King has some tips
- behaviour
11 Dog Trainers You Should Follow On TikTok
Get expert, entertaining dog training tips while you scroll
- behaviour
The Key to Training Two Puppies At Once
Double the trouble or double the fun?
- nutrition
Dog Training Treats They Will Sit, Stay – You Name It – For
A behaviourist reveals the most mouth-watering treats for training your pup
- behaviour
Your Dog Should Do This 30-Day Training Challenge
It’s like your 30-day yoga challenge – except with way more training treats
- shopping
Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin
- behaviour
Step-by-Step Dog Training Guide for ‘Leave It’
This simple dog training skill could save your dog’s life
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Food Aggression Isn’t Cute – Here’s How You Can Work On It
No longer associate feeding time with growling time
- behaviour
How to Properly Introduce Two Pups
There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts
- behaviour
How to Crate Train a Puppy
Effective techniques to crate train your dog with ease
- behaviour
How Do I Get My Shy Dog To Socialise?
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a shy pup to go from wallflower to social butterfly
- behaviour
What to Expect At Puppy Socialisation Classes
A dog behaviourist schools us on why puppy classes are more about socialising than getting straight As
- behaviour
Puppy Training 101: How to Train a Puppy
You and your cute classmate have lots to learn
- behaviour
Does Your Dog Have Juvenile Onset Shyness?
Turns out, the teenage years aren’t just tough for humans – they can be rough on dogs, too
- behaviour
When it Comes to Dog Crates, Think Outside The Literal Box
Dog behaviourist Tiffany Lovell on how to treat and prevent confinement anxiety
- behaviour
How To Stop a Dog From Pulling on the Lead
Dog trainer Karen B London promises you’re not doomed to be pulled down the street forever
- behaviour
How to Teach Your Dog to Take Treats Gently
And save your skin
- behaviour
How to Teach Your New Dog Your Name
Your dog might not know your name. Don’t take offence – just play this game
- behaviour
Walk With Me – How to Lead Train a Puppy
Don’t let your dog walk you
- behaviour
“Why Won’t My Dog Walk Outside?”
Dog behaviourist Karen B London’s 7 tips to help get your parked pet moving
- behaviour
Dog Life Stages: Puppy Adolescence Is Only a Phase
What to expect when your perfect puppy hits that unruly stage
- behaviour
“How Do I Get My Puppy to Stop Biting My Ankles?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with an attention-seeking puppy
- behaviour
6 Steps to Improve Your Dog’s Recall Training
Teach your pup a perfect recall so you can be sure they will come back, no matter what
- behaviour
How to Socialise a Puppy
Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start
- behaviour
Here’s Why Your Dog Is Terrified of New People
And how to change it
- behaviour
The Go-To Training Schedule For Your Puppy
Your puppy training schedule, from eight weeks to six months. Let’s do this
- shopping
6 Genius Interactive Dog Toys From Nina Ottosson
These puzzle toys are made to help you bond with your pup
- behaviour
How to Teach Your Dog to ‘Talk’ at the Touch of a Button
Cognitive science professor Dr Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s ‘talking’ dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets
- shopping
Why Your Dog Needs a Martingale Collar
It prevents escape, works as a training tool and is recommended by dog rescue workers
- shopping
7 Best Dog Harnesses For When Collars Don’t Cut It
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog – from flat-faced breeds to escape artists
- shopping
Tug-of-War: How to Find the Right Tug Toy for Your Dog
It doesn’t have to be a battle