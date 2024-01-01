Gives Back

Hate scooping cat litter? This is the answer. I have one for my three cats, and though it’s not perfect (it sometimes gets stuck mid-cycle, and I have to fuss with it to get it going again), it’s true that I never have to scoop litter. It looks kind of like a UFO, it’s expensive and it takes up a fair amount of space, but it keeps smells at bay, and the cats seem happy to use it. There’s even an app so you can monitor it remotely!