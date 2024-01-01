Gives Back
This corner open litter tray is great space-saving shape for slotting into... well, the corner of a room. Its detachable rim means that if your kitten is struggling to get into it at first, you can lower the side and then add it back on as they grow. The rim itself helps prevent spillages and tracking.
Hate scooping cat litter? This is the answer. I have one for my three cats, and though it’s not perfect (it sometimes gets stuck mid-cycle, and I have to fuss with it to get it going again), it’s true that I never have to scoop litter. It looks kind of like a UFO, it’s expensive and it takes up a fair amount of space, but it keeps smells at bay, and the cats seem happy to use it. There’s even an app so you can monitor it remotely!
This inexpensive low-sided litter box is a perfect starter choice because it’s designed for little ones who are too small to navigate a high-walled litter box. It’s made of sturdy, lightweight plastic, can be cleaned with soap and water, and has a low entry point in addition to low walls, so it’s easy to step in and out of.
This snug Christmas jumper comes with an altruistic flourish – 10 percent of sales will be donated to housing and homelessness charity Shelteropens in a new tab, which really needs additional support this time of year.
The OG indestructible dog toy. This update on the classic design is strengthened for the toughest of chewers by featuring the most durable Kongopens in a new tab rubber.
Wildly Popular
