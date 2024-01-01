Articles by Ro Elfberg
Ro is The Wildest UK’s Senior Editor. She has previously written and copy-edited for British Vogue, Glamour and DICE. When she’s not being manipulated into dishing out Dreamies to Kobe the cat, she spends her free time trying to convince her snake, Butters, to wear a tiny hat.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get a Tattoo of Your Pet
Could this be the ultimate way to show your love for your pet?
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
- shopping
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
- health
Does Your Cat Need a Gym?
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
- behaviour
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
