Articles by Nick Levine
Nick Levine
Nick Levine is a freelance writer and editor based in south London. If you ever need a cat or dog-sitter, he is ready, willing, able and battle-hardened.
- lifestyle
Should Your Dog Be There When Your Other Dog Is Put to Sleep?
Three dog behaviourists share insights and advice to help you and your pups navigate this incredibly difficult time
- shopping
7 Heated Dog Beds to Keep Your Pup Cosy
Because a snuggly pup is a happy pup
- shopping
7 Heated Cat Beds to Keep Your Feline Warm This Winter
Because your cat deserves to be cosy, too
- shopping
7 Cute Christmas Jumpers Just For Cats
Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?
- shopping
10 Cute Christmas Jumpers Just For Dogs
Get your pup in the festive spirit
