Food & Food Toppers

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
Can Dogs Eat Onions?
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...
Can Dogs Eat Pancakes?
Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?
From dry food to homemade food, this guide will help you learn the fundamentals of dog nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
It’s best to avoid feeding your pup this fishy snack
Can My Dog Eat Pears?
Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for
Can Dogs Eat Mushrooms?
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat
Can My Dog Eat Celery?
Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions
Can Dogs Eat Carrots?
Yes, this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet
Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl
From turkey to mince pies, Brussels sprouts to parsnips, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table
Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?
How to Get a Dog to Eat
You can’t appease a picky dog with chicken nuggets like you can with a toddler. Here are some things you can do
Is Cooking Your Dog’s Food Worth it?
A nutritionist on dogs’ unique dietary needs, important ingredients and other pro tips for home-cooked dog food
Can Dogs Eat Strawberries?
In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup
Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin?
Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation
Can Dogs Eat Apples?
Yep – this fibre-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog
Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
Yes – blueberries are a fibre- and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup
Even if they ain’t too proud to beg
Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?
Before you invite them to Christmas dinner, here’s what you should know
Can Your Dog Eat Watermelon?
Yep, you can share watermelon with your pup – but there are a few safety tips to keep in mind
Can Dogs Eat Grapes?
The answer is no, no, no and here’s why
Indulge your dog (safely) with these delicious and healthy snacks
From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch