nutrition

Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

black and white Corgi puppy eating out of a yellow dog bowl

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans

Girl with plate of kiwi sitting at table stroking dog

Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...

Young woman preparing meal with dog in kitchen.

Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...

australian sheepdog looks up longingly at a plate of pancakes

Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?

Australian Shepherd dog sitting on the ground next to a Monstera Delicosa leaf outside, waiting for his natural raw barf diet food that is in the cameraman's hand

From dry food to homemade food, this guide will help you learn the fundamentals of dog nutrition

A blonde Labrador resting its head on the shoulder of a woman who is holding a piece of sushi with chopsticks – the dog is looking longingly at the sushi.

It’s best to avoid feeding your pup this fishy snack

Chinese crested dog with a pear in their mouth

Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for

Women in the kitchen baking mushroom pizza with her dog.

Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat

woman getting celery out of the fridge while dog looks up expectantly

Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions

Beagle puppy dog holding a peeled carrot in its front paws sitting in the grass

Yes, this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet

A dog eating a piece of bread with bananas and peanut butter.

Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup

Puppy eating a bowl of blueberries

From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl

dog hiding under christmas dinner table eating scraps

From turkey to mince pies, Brussels sprouts to parsnips, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table

View over the shoulder of a women eating peanut butter and bananas and feeding some of the peanut butter to her dog on a spoon

Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?

Side view of a cute hungry dog standing next to a red bowl with food in a studio with white background

You can’t appease a picky dog with chicken nuggets like you can with a toddler. Here are some things you can do

pet parents making homemade dog food cheaper for black dog climbing on counter

A nutritionist on dogs’ unique dietary needs, important ingredients and other pro tips for home-cooked dog food

A dog staring at a bowl of strawberries on a table

In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup

Dog with a stack of pumpkins

Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation

Ridgeback puppy eating an apple from a low-hanging tree

Yep – this fibre-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog

A close up view of a dog with a blueberry resting on its nose

Yes – blueberries are a fibre- and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup

brown dog begging for food at table

Even if they ain’t too proud to beg

A dog with a toy fish in its mouth

Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe

Lovely Dog Sit On Chair And Looking At Whole Roasted Turkey.

Before you invite them to Christmas dinner, here’s what you should know

Couple eating watermelon in their garden with a large white dog.

Yep, you can share watermelon with your pup – but there are a few safety tips to keep in mind

Wooden table of autumn fruits and grapes, with a woman and a cute dog seated at it.

The answer is no, no, no and here’s why

A person giving a banana to a dog.

Indulge your dog (safely) with these delicious and healthy snacks

Dog Sitting In A Field

From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch

